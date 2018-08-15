Frederick Getting Shoulder Evaluated in L.A.

OXNARD, Calif. – Cowboys center Travis Frederick spent the early part of Wednesday in Los Angeles getting an extensive evaluation of a lingering shoulder problem that has plagued him here during camp.

"He's had some stingers here the last couple of days," head coach Jason Garrett said of Frederick. "We want to make sure he gets that checked out."

Frederick left camp Wednesday morning but should be back later in the day.

Garrett sounded as if the Cowboys were being more precautionary with the injury and wouldn't speculate on how the team might be affected if Frederick misses significant time.

The backup center on the Cowboys' depth chart is veteran Joe Looney, who also gets work at both guard spots.

Looney, an unrestricted free agent this past offseason, re-signed with the Cowboys, who have always liked his versatility to play three interior positions.

Behind Looney would've been Marcus Martin, who was recently placed on IR after undergoing toe surgery.

However, it might be very premature to look too far down the depth chart considering Frederick has played all 16 games of the season for five years in a row, starting 80 consecutive games since he was drafted in the first round back in 2013.