Friday Notes: Colombo, Burnett Ready to Return

Fitting In: It's been quite a week for Bilbo, who was switched from safety, a position he had been playing since mini-camps, back to wide receiver. The former Georgia Tech quarterback played a little receiver in college and on the Cowboys' practice squad in 2006.

So Far: Bilbo is trying to learn the new scheme that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has implemented. He said the other receivers are helping him out and trying to get him worked into the system as quickly as possible. Bilbo is working with the third team as a receiver but was working with the second team as a safety.

Best Asset: Versatility. The coaching staff appreciates the fact Bilbo is willing to do whatever they need him to do. With a spate of injuries at receiver, they need him there right now.

You Should Know: Bilbo was named the Dick Butkus Football Network National High School Player of the Year in 2000. In his senior year he led Moss Point High to a 13-1 record and a 5A state title as quarterback.

A Mouthful: "I'm just hoping they keep me," - Bilbo on how he feels about switching positions in the middle of camp. -Mark Norris