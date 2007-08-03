Friday Notes: Colombo, Burnett Ready to Return

We thought we needed a little more help at linebacker, outside backer," Phillips said. "We brought him in, and I think he'll be ready to play some in the ball games."
"Some of those things are a little bit expected," Garrett said. "They're never really tolerated. We have to make sure that we minimize those kinds of things, but for this time of year, when a lot of the new information's coming in, sometimes those things happen. We obviously have to get that right."
Position: Safety Height/Weight: 6-2, 218
Age: 24
College: Georgia Tech
NFL Exp: 1
How Acquired: FA-'06
Hometown: Moss Point, Miss.
Fitting In: It's been quite a week for Bilbo, who was switched from safety, a position he had been playing since mini-camps, back to wide receiver. The former Georgia Tech quarterback played a little receiver in college and on the Cowboys' practice squad in 2006.
So Far: Bilbo is trying to learn the new scheme that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has implemented. He said the other receivers are helping him out and trying to get him worked into the system as quickly as possible. Bilbo is working with the third team as a receiver but was working with the second team as a safety.
Best Asset: Versatility. The coaching staff appreciates the fact Bilbo is willing to do whatever they need him to do. With a spate of injuries at receiver, they need him there right now.
You Should Know: Bilbo was named the Dick Butkus Football Network National High School Player of the Year in 2000. In his senior year he led Moss Point High to a 13-1 record and a 5A state title as quarterback.
A Mouthful: "I'm just hoping they keep me," - Bilbo on how he feels about switching positions in the middle of camp. -Mark Norris
Numbers Crunch
Phillips said Friday the number of fullbacks and tight ends the Cowboys keep are not mutually exclusive, but the team's three fullbacks are most likely competing for two roster spots.
"Depending on how many tight ends you keep and how good they are on special teams," Phillips said. "We've kept as many as three, and we kept one a couple places I've been, but we had a lot of tight ends. That combination of tight end and fullback are where you numbers are."
That is to say, there probably will be just five jobs available between the two positions, most likely three tight ends and two fullbacks.
Linebacker-convert Oliver Hoyte is currently practicing with the first-team offense at fullback, third-year man Lousaka Polite gets the second-team reps and rookie sixth-round pick Deon Anderson goes with the third-team. Fullback will be a bigger part of the offense this season under new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.
At tight end, the Cowboys are young behind starter Jason Witten. Second-year veteran Anthony Fasano is the backup, but the third tight end spot is up in the air between Adam Bergen, Tony Curtis, Andy Thorn and rookie Rodney Hannah.
Pep-si Talk
Former Cowboys head coach Bill Parcells might still be manning that toll booth in Cowboys gear in a Gatorade commercial, but new head coach Phillips is ready for his close-up as well.
Phillips, Romo and Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones are slated to shoot a commercial for Pepsi, one of the team's sponsors.
After his Friday press conference, the oft-reticent Phillips confirmed he would have lines, and that Jones wouldn't be doing any acrobatics, a-la that NFL Network spot from Super Bowl XXXVIII.
So be sure to look for the Cowboys trio coming to a 30-second spot near you.
--Zach Buchanan
Injury Update:
WR Jamaica Rector, knee pain - day-to-day (7/31)
DT Jason Hatcher, hamstring strain - day-to-day (7/30)
WR Terry Glenn, knee scope - out at least 2 weeks (7/29)
LB Kevin Burnett, head injury - scheduled to return Saturday (7/29)
LB Greg Ellis, heel - day-to-day (7/25)
RT Marc Colombo, knee scope - scheduled to return Saturday
RB Alonzo Coleman, ankle - day-to-day
WR Isaiah Stanback, shin splints - active/non-football injury
Missed Practice:
WR Jamaica Rector (knee)
LB Greg Ellis (heel)
WR Terry Glenn (knee scope)
DT Jason Hatcher (hamstring)
LB Kevin Burnett (head injury)
RT Marc Colombo (knee scope)
RB Alonzo Coleman (ankle)
WR Isaiah Stanback (shin splints)
Returned to Practice:
(None)
Short Shots
Phillips said wide receiver Isaiah Stanback (shin splints) has felt good the last four or five days and could be getting close to returning . . . Safety Roy Williams, who has been practicing with his knee wrapped, said he's playing through a little tendonitis but feels fine . . . Cornerback Anthony Henry broke up several passes during practice Friday . . . Romo threw a touchdown pass to Witten, successfully ending the first-team offense's two-minute drill . . . With Adams back in the lineup, Pat McQuistan took over for rookie James Marten at right tackle while Colombo rehabbed . . . After two consecutive days with only one practice, the Cowboys will hold two practices on Saturday.