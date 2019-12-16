Further Review: Breaking Down This Blowout

12 / 12

Building Blocks: So many positives to build from after that game. Let's go with the running game, particularly down in the red zone. The Cowboys were able to punch the ball into the end zone against a Top 10 defense in the Rams, who shut them down in the playoffs last January. This time around, the Cowboys flipped the script and pounded the Rams' defense with Zeke and Tony Pollard. If the Cowboys can control the line of scrimmage like that, they can beat any team in the league.