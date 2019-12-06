Further Review: So What Happened in Chicago?

The Cowboys have now lost three straight games and Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Bears is seemingly the worst one of the group, and perhaps the entire season as well.
This team, that once was 3-0, is now 6-7 but still in first place of the NFC East.
Let's take a look back at what exactly happened in Chicago and what the negatives and positives we can take from the game.
