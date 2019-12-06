Further Review: So What Happened in Chicago?

Dec 06, 2019
by Nick Eatman & Rob Phillips
The Cowboys have now lost three straight games and Thursday's 31-24 loss to the Bears is seemingly the worst one of the group, and perhaps the entire season as well.

This team, that once was 3-0, is now 6-7 but still in first place of the NFC East.

Let's take a look back at what exactly happened in Chicago and what the negatives and positives we can take from the game.

Nemesis: For the third time in the last four games, the Cowboys' defense had issues against a mobile quarterback. They wanted to keep Mitchell Trubisky in the pocket, but the Bears' third-year starter racked up 63 rushing yards, the second-highest single-game total of his career, including a 23-yard touchdown run that put the game out of reach early in the fourth quarter. He also threw three touchdown passes.
Player of the Game: Despite the defensive issues, one player had stood out the most was safety Darian Thompson, who started his second game with Jeff Heath (shoulder) out. Thompson led the team with nine tackles, including two for loss. He also had a sack, a quarterback hit and also led the team with two special teams tackles.
Unsung Hero: On a tough night for the defense, cornerback Jourdan Lewis did break the unit's four-game takeaway drought with a spectacular toe-drag interception at the Cowboys' 1-yard line. Lewis' fourth career interception saved a potential touchdown drive for the Bears, who went on to score on each of their next four possessions (24 points).
Turning Point: Trailing 10-7 in the second quarter, the Cowboys' offense regained some momentum with an Elliott 31-yard run, his longest of the season, that moved them just outside the red zone. But after a miscommunication between Dak Prescott and fullback Jamize Olawale on a third-and-4 pass, kicker Brett Maher pushed a 42-yard field goal wide right on fourth down. Chicago would score back-to-back touchdowns bridging the second and third quarters to take a commanding 24-7 lead.
Need More From ... : There's a lot of people that can go into this category. But the quarterback play was the difference in the game. Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky looked like a Pro Bowler and Dak Prescott did not. It was arguably Dak's worst game of his career, despite getting some late yards and a touchdown. His stat line was rather good, but his production wasn't, especially in the middle of the game when the Bears were pulling away. The Cowboys had five different three-and-out drives, including three that produced no yards at all.
Don't Forget ... : The Cowboys were playing an uphill battle for most of the game but after Ezekiel Elliott's 2-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter, it was just a 10-point lead with nearly a full quarter to play. But the ensuing kickoff doomed the Cowboys as Brett Maher hooked it out of bounds, giving the Bears the ball at the 40. Chicago needed three plays to go 60 yards and score another touchdown, extending the lead back to 31-14. A better kickoff there and the Bears might've had to punt, which could've changed the entire direction of the quarter. Check out four other plays that might've gone unnoticed in "Don't Forget About These 5" moments from Thursday's game.
Check out four other plays that might've gone unnoticed in “Don’t Forget About These 5” moments from Thursday's game.

Stat of the Game: After going 4-for-4 on third down during their balanced 17-play opening touchdown drive, the Cowboys' offense didn't convert their next 9 third down chances and finished the game 6-of-15 (40 percent). They entered the game at a solid 49.0 percent conversion clip.
Injury Watch: Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson left Soldier Field on crutches and will undergo an MRI for a knee injury suffered late in the fourth quarter. Rookie running back Tony Pollard was a game-time scratch due to an ankle injury, but the Cowboys are optimistic about his availability Dec. 15 against the Rams.
Milestone: Running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper broke the 1,000-yard mark in rushing and receiving, respectively. It's the first time the Cowboys have had a 1,000-yard rusher and receiver in the same season since 2014 (DeMarco Murray and Dez Bryant).
Remember Me?: The Bears have had fits trying to cover Randall Cobb for nearly a decade with the Packers. But in his first game against Chicago with the Cowboys, the veteran receiver wasn't a huge factor in the game. He caught two passes for 43 yards, but wasn't able to be a consistent weapon. The loss to the Bears was just Cobb's second of his career in 15 total meetings.
Trending Downward: This entire team is trending in the wrong direction. You can say that about offense, defense and of course, special teams. So we'll just stick to the entire team on this category and put it on the Cowboys as a team. They've lost three straight games but magically remain at least tied for first place in the NFC East, depending on what the 5-7 Eagles do Monday night against the Giants.
Building Blocks: If there's a positive trend at all to this team, maybe it's the opening drives. The last two games, the Cowboys have not only started out better, but drove the field and scored touchdowns. The problem now is that after that has been an issue. But at least, they have shown the ability to get the ball and score. That's always a good sign and now if they can build on that, perhaps the Cowboys can find themselves in the game longer than what we've seen.
