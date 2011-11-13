Gameday Notebook

- The Cowboys 37-point win (44-7) tied the 10th-largest margin of victory in team history. It was the club's biggest win since defeating Arizona Oct. 22, 2000 by 41 points (48-7). * Dallas' 44 points scored Sunday were the most for the club since racking up 45 against the New York Giants on Sept. 9, 2007. * The Cowboys scored a touchdown on each of their first four drives. It was the first time the club scored a touchdown on its first three drives since doing so against Seattle on Nov. 27, 2008. * Dallas' 28 points scored in the first half Sunday was the most for the club in the first half since scoring 28 against Detroit on Oct. 19, 2003. * Dallas also converted eight-of-12 third down opportunities. The club's 66.7 third down conversion percentage was the third-most in team history as far back as can be researched Sunday. The top-two spots were a 72.7 percentage (eight-of-11) at Atlanta on Oct. 29, 1995 and at Cleveland Sept. 7, 2008. * For the second consecutive week, the Cowboys had three interceptions in a game. It was the 13th time in franchise history Dallas had back-to-back three-interception games. * With 433 yards of offense Sunday, the Cowboys have five games with 400-or-more yards this season. It ties the third-highest single-season figure in team history. * The Cowboys have not yielded a sack in either of the last two games. It was the first time since games against Chicago and at Houston, Sept. 19-26, 2010, that the club has given up no sacks in back-to-back games. * Dan Bailey's three field goals Sunday upped his streak of consecutive field goals made to 22, which is still the third-longest, tops among rookies, in club history. * DeMarco Murray rushed for 135 yards Sunday, his second consecutive and third 100-yard day of the season. Over the past four games, he has rushed for 601 yards, the most by a Dallas Cowboy and the fifth-most by an NFL rookie over a four-game span. * Murray's back-to-back 100-yard outings marked the first time a Cowboy had consecutive 100-yard performances since Julius Jones had three straight in 2006, (Oct. 1-15). With his three 100-yard games thus far, Murray is tied for the second-most 100-yard games in a season by a Dallas rookie and the most by any Cowboys player since Marion Barber had three in 2008. * Terence Newman intercepted his third pass of the season Sunday. It was his second straight game with an interception – the third time in his career he had interceptions in consecutive games. The first time was in 2004: at Philadelphia, Dec. 19, then vs. Washington, Dec. 26, and the second was in three straight in 2007: vs. Washington, Nov. 18, vs. the Jets, Nov. 22 and vs. Green Bay, Nov. 29. * Newman also picked off a fourth quarter Fitzpatrick pass that he returned 43 yards for a touchdown. It was his third career interception return for a touchdown. It was also his fourth career multiple-interception game. * For his career, Newman has 32 interceptions to tie Lee Roy Jordan (1963-1976) for seventh in club history. * Laurent Robinson had two touchdown receptions Sunday, a career-best. It was also his third straight game with a touchdown catch – the longest streak of his career. * Tony Romo completed 23-of-26 passes for a completion percentage of 88.5, which established a club record. The previous was held by Danny White: 87.5 (19-of-23 at Philadelphia, Nov. 6, 1983). * It was the third time Romo had a completion percentage of 80.0-or-better – 82.6 (19-of-23 vs. Indianapolis, Nov. 19, 2006) and 80.0 (20-of-25 at Philadelphia, Nov. 4, 2007). * Romo threw for 270 yards Sunday to give him 19,158 career passing yards and become the fourth Dallas quarterback to top 19,000 career passing yards. * Romo's three touchdown passes Sunday gave him his 21st game with three-or-more touchdown passes, the most in team history. * Romo opened Sunday's game with 13 consecutive completions to tie his longest completion streak (vs. Tampa Bay, Nov. 23, 2006). It also tied the third-longest streak in franchise history behind 14 straight by Steve Pelluer and Randall Cunningham. * Romo's 148.4 quarterback rating was the second-highest of his career and the sixth-highest in team history. * Jason Witten's five catches Sunday gave him 666 for his career to pass Ozzie Newsome (662) for third all-time among league tight ends. * Witten is now one catch shy of his eighth straight 50-plus catch season, which would be the third-most and the second-most consecutive among tight ends in league history.
Gameday Notebook
Nov 13, 2011 at 10:05 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.