Getting To Know: Jay Ottovegio

Fitting In:Ottovegio's chances of making this year's team would seem to be slim to none. He is behind 2006 Pro Bowl Mat McBriar, who is one of the best in the league. Training camp will hopefully get him noticed, maybe giving him a shot on another team in the NFL.

So Far: Ottovegio did not look his best early in training camp, but seemed to start warming up to the occasion the more he kicked. "This morning I did not have that great of a practice," he said of his Saturday workout, "but as it went on I got to take a few pointers from Mat and the coaches and made a few adjustments and did really well towards the end."

Best Asset: His mental side. "I learn pretty quickly and can adjust," he said.

You Should Know: At Stanford, Ottovegio was an undergrad in communications and got his Masters in media studies and journalism. He is also attending training camp with former teammate at Stanford, Mark Bradford, who is competing for a wide receiver position.

A Mouthful: "I really want to get on the golf course right there. It's been teasing us all practice and we have talked about it, but I don't know if we are going to have a chance to."