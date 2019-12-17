Gifford To IR; Cowboys Sign LB For Depth

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have placed rookie linebacker Luke Gifford on Reserve/Injured and signed free agent Malcolm Smith following a scheduled workout.

Gifford is expected to have surgery for an arm fracture he sustained in last Sunday's game against the Rams.

Smith played for Cowboys passing game coordinator Kris Richard in Seattle and was MVP of the Seahawks' Super Bowl XLVIII victory in 2013. The 30-year-old linebacker played in two games for the Jaguars this season before his release in early November.