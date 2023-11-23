Gut Feeling

Presented by

Gut Feeling: Can Washington slow down Dallas?

Nov 22, 2023 at 07:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Gut-Feeling--Can-Washington-slow-down-Dallas-hero

The Cowboys are hosting Washington for the 11th time on Thanksgiving, looking to improve on their 8-2 mark in this specific game. But more importantly, the Cowboys are more focused on getting to 8-3 for their 2023 record. A win over the Commanders would be a great start to a three-game homestand at AT&T Stadium. Here's what the staff writers had to say about Thursday's game.

Patrik Walker: It's the first time this season we'll witness this longstanding rivalry get a new edition added to its library, and don't let the records fool you. For despite the woes of the Washington Commanders, they've been known to play the Dallas Cowboys like tomorrow doesn't exist, and that means the latter has to bury them early on Turkey Day. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb (and the passing attack) will likely prove too much for Ron Rivera's secondary and a growing lead forces Sam Howell to throw more frequently, to disastrous results. The winning streak at home extends to 13 games in Dallas. 43-17, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: This one is giving me fits because on one hand, I really see the Cowboys having a lot of home success this year and not only winning games, but blowing out opponents at AT&T Stadium. But I've also seen enough of these Thanksgiving Day games to know that the opponents usually come to play as well. Regardless of records and prior history in the series, this game is big for all of the participants. It wouldn't shock me if Washington comes in here and gives the Cowboys a game for a while. But in the end, this is a game with the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL against the No. 32 scoring defense in the NFL. We are way too far into the season for this to be just a trend. The Cowboys should score a lot of points by the end of the game and while it might be close for a bit, I see them pulling away for a 41-19 win.

Nick Harris: With Washington allowing more sacks than any team in the league through week 11 and an increase in Sam Howell turnovers coming as a result, I expect the defense to get after it early and often in the pass game, but I don't have a ton of confidence in the Cowboys defending the Commanders' rushing attack with the same success. Offensively, I think it's another really productive day for everyone involved as they build upon one of the league's highest scoring totals. Cowboys, 45-24.

Related Content

news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Panthers staff predictions

Will the Cowboys keep the focus this week when they travel to Carolina to take on a 1-8 team on the road? Check out the predictions for Cowboys vs. Panthers on Sunday.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Giants staff predictions

The Cowboys already defeated the Giants by 40 in the first game back in Week 1. Will things be different the second time around? Check out the predictions for Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Eagles staff predictions

The Cowboys hit the road again this weekend to take on the 7-1 Eagles in a matchup between NFC East rivals. Can Dallas figure out how to stop Philly's high-powered attack?
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Rams staff predictions

The Cowboys are coming back from the bye week, looking to extend a home winning streak at AT&T Stadium. Check out Sunday's predictions against the Rams.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys-Chargers staff predictions

The Cowboys have been a great bounce-back team in the last 10 games, but can they do it again? And not only do they need to regroup after last week's tough loss, but they're playing a Chargers team with a familiar face.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. 49ers staff predictions 

This is the game we've all been waiting for and finally, the Cowboys will get another shot at beating the 49ers, who have ended their season each of the last two years. Here's what the staff writers say will happen come Sunday night. 
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Patriots staff predictions 

Can the Cowboys bounce back yet again after such a disappointing loss last week? What will Ezekiel Elliott's return look like? The staff writers answer those questions and predict the outcome for Sunday's game with the Patriots.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Cardinals staff predictions

The Cowboys are trying to get to 3-0 while the Cardinals are looking to avoid an 0-3 start. How does Dallas respond to the Trevon Diggs injury? Check out Sunday's predictions.
news

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys vs. Jets 

Even without Aaron Rodgers playing for the Jets, Sunday's home opener should be exciting for the Cowboys, who look to get to 2-0 for the first time in four years. Check out Sunday's predictions.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. NYG forecast for Week 1

The time is now for the Cowboys, who are in the final stage of game-prep for the Giants. Will this year be any different? Here's what the staff writers have to say about the Week 1 matchup against the Giants.
news

Gut Feeling: First Reaction To 2023 Schedule

The staff writers give instant reaction to the 2023 schedule, which many of them pointing towards the final month of the season as the Cowboys' toughest stretch. 
Advertising