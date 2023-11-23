Gut Feeling: Can Washington slow down Dallas?

The Cowboys are hosting Washington for the 11th time on Thanksgiving, looking to improve on their 8-2 mark in this specific game. But more importantly, the Cowboys are more focused on getting to 8-3 for their 2023 record. A win over the Commanders would be a great start to a three-game homestand at AT&T Stadium. Here's what the staff writers had to say about Thursday's game.

Patrik Walker: It's the first time this season we'll witness this longstanding rivalry get a new edition added to its library, and don't let the records fool you. For despite the woes of the Washington Commanders, they've been known to play the Dallas Cowboys like tomorrow doesn't exist, and that means the latter has to bury them early on Turkey Day. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb (and the passing attack) will likely prove too much for Ron Rivera's secondary and a growing lead forces Sam Howell to throw more frequently, to disastrous results. The winning streak at home extends to 13 games in Dallas. 43-17, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: This one is giving me fits because on one hand, I really see the Cowboys having a lot of home success this year and not only winning games, but blowing out opponents at AT&T Stadium. But I've also seen enough of these Thanksgiving Day games to know that the opponents usually come to play as well. Regardless of records and prior history in the series, this game is big for all of the participants. It wouldn't shock me if Washington comes in here and gives the Cowboys a game for a while. But in the end, this is a game with the No. 2 scoring offense in the NFL against the No. 32 scoring defense in the NFL. We are way too far into the season for this to be just a trend. The Cowboys should score a lot of points by the end of the game and while it might be close for a bit, I see them pulling away for a 41-19 win.