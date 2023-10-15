Gut Feeling: Cowboys-Chargers staff predictions

The Cowboys have had an extra day of rest after last week's disappointing blowout loss to the 49ers. But they'll face a Chargers team that has had plenty of time to heal as well, having had their bye week last Sunday.

That should give Kellen Moore even more time to prepare to face his former team. This will be a battle of the play-callers as Mike McCarthy looks to get the Cowboys' offense back in gear.

Here's what the staff writers had to say about Monday's game in L.A.

Patrik Walker: I said going into the battle with the 49ers that if the Cowboys could find a way to win that game, they'd probably be riding so high that they'd be less focused in Week 6, and that it would cost them the game in Los Angeles. The opposite has taken place, however, with the Cowboys being humiliated and, to me, that means they now have no choice but to be as focused as they've ever been to avoid suffering two losses going into the bye week. The Chargers offense is stacked with weapons and Kellen Moore has something to prove, but so does Dan Quinn and a Cowboys' defense that got obliterated a week ago. I don't know yet if the offense in Dallas will finally get going, but I do believe the defense is out for blood (figuratively speaking).20-17, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: Points. I see a lot of points here. And yes, the Cowboys defense is probably chomping at the bit to make some corrections after giving up 42 points last week. The Chargers are getting some key defensive players back this week on defense and will look to get on track as well. All that being said, I just have this feeling the matchup between play-callers will result in a shootout. I'm going to give the Cowboys the benefit of the doubt. Every time they've lost in the last two years, they've responded, not only with a win, but with a lot of points. So I'll stick with that. Give me the Cowboys to win and get to 4-2 after beating the Chargers, 37-27.

Kyle Youmans: - This may be the toughest game for me to predict in my five years covering the team. On one end, there's a determined bunch with a lot to prove in a rebound effort. On the other, the Week 5 loss was so alarming that it's tough for me to dive all-in again. But with the article actually being titled 'gut feeling', that's what I'll ride with. My gut tells me the Cowboys are ready to rebound and will do so in a big way on offense. Improving to 10-1 since the start of 2021 in games after a loss. Dallas gets a tightly contested win, 31-27.

Nick Harris: After last week's effort in San Francisco, my confidence in this team playing against formidable opponents is shot, and that directly plays into what I feel the Cowboys can do on Monday night against the Chargers. I do think the offense finds a rhythm and gets on the board in an impactful way, but I'm not confident in the defense holding up against the talented Chargers offense. I think Los Angeles holds firm on its home field and pulls away with a high-scoring affair, 41-34.