Gut Feeling

Presented by

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Dolphins staff predictions

Dec 22, 2023 at 04:15 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Gut-Feeling--Week-16-hero

The Cowboys rank second in the NFL in scoring, only behind the Dolphins. The Dolphins are one of the best home teams in the NFL, only behind the Cowboys. But being at home doesn't matter for Dallas in this one, as the Cowboys must find a way to get on track away from home, where they're just 3-4 this season. Here's what the staff writers had to say about Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Patrik Walker: When the Cowboys lost to the Bills, they gave the Dolphins that much more to play for — the AFC East crown — in Week 16. As if the challenge of halting the Miami offense wasn't daunting enough, the Cowboys have to contend with that tidbit and the fact they can't afford to drop two straight with the NFC East crown (and a top NFC seed) within reach. I initially had this game pegged as a loss for Dallas, but that was before they laid an egg in Buffalo. They've not done that twice in a row under McCarthy since November 2021, and while my gut says Dolphins take this one, history says otherwise. 30-27, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: Usually, it takes me a right up until Friday to come up with the pick, or at least to get the final score. But for some reason, I've had the same feeling about this game all week long, even with the latest injury issues on the offensive line for the Cowboys. Sounds like the Dolphins have their share of problems, too. But I've got the Cowboys finding a way to bounce back, like they have the last two years now. This team just knows how to focus and get ready for the next game, especially after a tough loss. I think the Cowboys will score a lot of points and just keep fending off the Dolphins. It won't be a blowout, but I think we'll see the Cowboys as the better team from start to finish. I've got Dallas 38-28.

Nick Harris: I struggle with having confidence in the Cowboys being able to defend Miami's numerous offensive speed weapons, but I also see an opportunity for CeeDee Lamb to have a big day out of the slot as well. I see this being a high-scoring affair with the last team to have the ball being the winner. Even though the Cowboys answer the call offensively, I think their defense gives up just a bit more. Dolphins, 38-35.

Kyle Youmans: Speed has been the main theme this week. The offensive speed from the Dolphins against the defensive speed from the Cowboys. Both teams possess it, but one team has the advantage in it. The loss in Buffalo will have Dallas ready to go in this one, though it doesn't have that big of an effect on the overall outcome in my eyes. This is a tough matchup and with the injuries Dallas has up front, I don't think they'll adjust enough. If they played ten times, I think Dallas goes 6-4, but this time Miami wins in a tight one, 34-30.

Related Content

news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Bills staff predictions

Both the Cowboys and Bills are coming off emotional wins last weekend, but who can keep the momentum going? The writers share their opinions for Sunday's game in Buffalo.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Eagles staff predictions

Can the Cowboys avenge the first loss to the Eagles? Can Philly respond after its tough loss last week. The writers share their opinions for Sunday night's showdown at AT&T Stadium.
news

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Dallas-Seattle

The Cowboys and Seahawks are two teams battling for playoff contention as they currently sit in second place of their division. What will happen when they face off Thursday night at AT&T Stadium?
news

Gut Feeling: Can Washington slow down Dallas?

The Cowboys have one of the best offenses in the NFL, averaging over 30 points per game. Washington ranks last in scoring defense. So how can Dallas be stopped? Here's what the staff writers think will happen Thursday.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Panthers staff predictions

Will the Cowboys keep the focus this week when they travel to Carolina to take on a 1-8 team on the road? Check out the predictions for Cowboys vs. Panthers on Sunday.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Giants staff predictions

The Cowboys already defeated the Giants by 40 in the first game back in Week 1. Will things be different the second time around? Check out the predictions for Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Eagles staff predictions

The Cowboys hit the road again this weekend to take on the 7-1 Eagles in a matchup between NFC East rivals. Can Dallas figure out how to stop Philly's high-powered attack?
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Rams staff predictions

The Cowboys are coming back from the bye week, looking to extend a home winning streak at AT&T Stadium. Check out Sunday's predictions against the Rams.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys-Chargers staff predictions

The Cowboys have been a great bounce-back team in the last 10 games, but can they do it again? And not only do they need to regroup after last week's tough loss, but they're playing a Chargers team with a familiar face.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. 49ers staff predictions 

This is the game we've all been waiting for and finally, the Cowboys will get another shot at beating the 49ers, who have ended their season each of the last two years. Here's what the staff writers say will happen come Sunday night. 
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Patriots staff predictions 

Can the Cowboys bounce back yet again after such a disappointing loss last week? What will Ezekiel Elliott's return look like? The staff writers answer those questions and predict the outcome for Sunday's game with the Patriots.
Advertising