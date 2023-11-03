Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Eagles staff predictions

The Cowboys didn't pass their first big test of the season when it was a showdown with the 49ers on the road. Let's see what happens when they go to Philly this weekend for a battle for the NFC East lead. Here's what the staff writers had to say about Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Patrik Walker: It will be the second-biggest test for the Cowboys, but a massive one for the Eagles as well, in a matchup that will define the race for the NFC East. Dak Prescott is in a rhythm and CeeDee Lamb is on a heater, but now Brandin Cooks is getting in on the party; and against an Eagles' secondary that loves zone coverage (something Prescott has been lethal against). Jalen Hurts is on pace to throw 17 INTs this season and that means opportunities will exist to take the ball away for Mr. Pick-Six (DaRon Bland) and Co., so do it and, in the process, quiet the beast within A.J. Brown . I think the Cowboys take the hard lessons learned from Week 5 into Week 9 and stun their doubters. 30-17, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: This is probably a better team than what the Cowboys faced in San Francisco, but that doesn't mean it's going to be as ugly. Something about the matchup with the 49ers is causing the Cowboys a lot of issues, but it's not the same with the Eagles, who have a better record and are playing better. The reason you can't just look at wins/losses to compare teams is simply the fact that the Cowboys dominated the Jets and the Jets beat the Eagles. None of that really matters when the Cowboys and Eagles suit up on Sunday. They are familiar foes that know what each teams wants to do. It'll just come down to execution like it always does. I feel like the Cowboys can compete stride for stride with the Eagles. I've got a big game for Jake Ferguson and I see Stephon Gilmore getting an interception. Give me the Cowboys, 27-26.

Nick Harris: Much like Dallas, Philadelphia has shown up to play at times and showed up flat at other times. But I think with so much at stake in this one both in the division and in the conference, we see both of these teams at their best on Sunday. My gut tells me this will be a high-scoring affair, but one that Philadelphia will pull out in the end. If this battle was at AT&T Stadium, I'd probably have a different end result. This time around, I feel like Philly pulls it out, 38-35.

Kyle Youmans: This is always one of those rivalry matchups that can go either way. Both teams with talented rosters, both with something to prove. Many times, I'd make the decision on who is the better quarterback. I really think Dak Prescott and Jalen Hurts are comparable leaders with the capability to win big games. This time, I believe it'll come down to the home team. Philadelphia will be rocking for this one, and Dallas has to stiffle the crowd early, which is easier said than done. I hope I'm wrong, but I have the Eagles pulling off a tight win over Dallas, 31-28.