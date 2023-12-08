Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Eagles staff predictions

The Cowboys have won four straight games since losing in Philly. The Eagles are coming off their worst loss of the season. But the narratives are the same for either team with first place on the line in the NFC East. Here's what the staff writers had to say about Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Patrik Walker: Winners of six of their last seven, the Cowboys are looking to avenge their one loss during that stretch when they host the Eagles, and they've got plenty of motivation. Battered and bruised from their grueling blowout loss to the 49ers, and up against a [finally] rested team in Dallas — who also owns a 14-game win streak at home — Philly has its work cut out for it. The Cowboys do as well, however, given the talent surrounding Jalen Hurts; but the Eagles' secondary stands little chance against Dak Prescott and Co. and, ultimately, I think it's the Cowboys' offense at home that headlines this win to lead them to the top of the NFC East. 35-24, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: The Cowboys must prove they can be an elite team and regardless what happened last Sunday in Philly, the Eagles are still every bit of that. The Cowboys also need this game if they have any shot of winning the NFC East and even if they do win, it's going to be an uphill battle. So the desperation level for Dallas should be high. And the same for the Eagles, who were manhandled by the 49ers – something the Cowboys know about as well. So how do they respond is the big question. The Cowboys responded with a tough, gritty win over the Chargers when they were embarrassed by San Francisco. Can the Eagles do the same? Personally, I think it's going to be super close because that is what happens when you have two desperate teams. The Cowboys probably should've scored at the end in the first game to beat the Eagles by a point, so that's my pick in this one. Give me Dallas, 36-35

Nick Harris: I just feel like the Cowboys are due for an ugly game on the offensive side of the ball. I have no basis or analysis to give you for why I feel that way – considering it is a gut feeling – but I feel like the defense will answer the challenge. I still think Dak Prescott has an efficient game but I struggle to find confidence in the running game. Defensively, I think the Cowboys' pass rush will find a stride and create some turnovers. Give me the Cowboys, 23-20.