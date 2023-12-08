Gut Feeling

Presented by

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Eagles staff predictions

Dec 08, 2023 at 04:30 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Gut-Feeling-Week14-hero

The Cowboys have won four straight games since losing in Philly. The Eagles are coming off their worst loss of the season. But the narratives are the same for either team with first place on the line in the NFC East. Here's what the staff writers had to say about Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Patrik Walker: Winners of six of their last seven, the Cowboys are looking to avenge their one loss during that stretch when they host the Eagles, and they've got plenty of motivation. Battered and bruised from their grueling blowout loss to the 49ers, and up against a [finally] rested team in Dallas — who also owns a 14-game win streak at home — Philly has its work cut out for it. The Cowboys do as well, however, given the talent surrounding Jalen Hurts; but the Eagles' secondary stands little chance against Dak Prescott and Co. and, ultimately, I think it's the Cowboys' offense at home that headlines this win to lead them to the top of the NFC East. 35-24, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: The Cowboys must prove they can be an elite team and regardless what happened last Sunday in Philly, the Eagles are still every bit of that. The Cowboys also need this game if they have any shot of winning the NFC East and even if they do win, it's going to be an uphill battle. So the desperation level for Dallas should be high. And the same for the Eagles, who were manhandled by the 49ers – something the Cowboys know about as well. So how do they respond is the big question. The Cowboys responded with a tough, gritty win over the Chargers when they were embarrassed by San Francisco. Can the Eagles do the same? Personally, I think it's going to be super close because that is what happens when you have two desperate teams. The Cowboys probably should've scored at the end in the first game to beat the Eagles by a point, so that's my pick in this one. Give me Dallas, 36-35

Nick Harris: I just feel like the Cowboys are due for an ugly game on the offensive side of the ball. I have no basis or analysis to give you for why I feel that way – considering it is a gut feeling – but I feel like the defense will answer the challenge. I still think Dak Prescott has an efficient game but I struggle to find confidence in the running game. Defensively, I think the Cowboys' pass rush will find a stride and create some turnovers. Give me the Cowboys, 23-20.

Kyle Youmans: Early in the season, I made the statement that these two teams are so evenly matched, it would be tough for either one to complete a sweep. I feel that way again today. Philadelphia took the first meeting with a couple favorable bounces and specific plays falling their way. There's almost no chance those same breaks bounce exclusively in the Eagles direction, especially when the Cowboys have a home field advantage. It'll remain a tight game, from the opening kickoff to the final whistle. Making for an intense game full of memorable moments. But none will be more memorable than the Cowboys walking off the field victorious after a 31-27 win.

Related Content

news

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Dallas-Seattle

The Cowboys and Seahawks are two teams battling for playoff contention as they currently sit in second place of their division. What will happen when they face off Thursday night at AT&T Stadium?
news

Gut Feeling: Can Washington slow down Dallas?

The Cowboys have one of the best offenses in the NFL, averaging over 30 points per game. Washington ranks last in scoring defense. So how can Dallas be stopped? Here's what the staff writers think will happen Thursday.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Panthers staff predictions

Will the Cowboys keep the focus this week when they travel to Carolina to take on a 1-8 team on the road? Check out the predictions for Cowboys vs. Panthers on Sunday.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Giants staff predictions

The Cowboys already defeated the Giants by 40 in the first game back in Week 1. Will things be different the second time around? Check out the predictions for Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Eagles staff predictions

The Cowboys hit the road again this weekend to take on the 7-1 Eagles in a matchup between NFC East rivals. Can Dallas figure out how to stop Philly's high-powered attack?
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Rams staff predictions

The Cowboys are coming back from the bye week, looking to extend a home winning streak at AT&T Stadium. Check out Sunday's predictions against the Rams.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys-Chargers staff predictions

The Cowboys have been a great bounce-back team in the last 10 games, but can they do it again? And not only do they need to regroup after last week's tough loss, but they're playing a Chargers team with a familiar face.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. 49ers staff predictions 

This is the game we've all been waiting for and finally, the Cowboys will get another shot at beating the 49ers, who have ended their season each of the last two years. Here's what the staff writers say will happen come Sunday night. 
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Patriots staff predictions 

Can the Cowboys bounce back yet again after such a disappointing loss last week? What will Ezekiel Elliott's return look like? The staff writers answer those questions and predict the outcome for Sunday's game with the Patriots.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Cardinals staff predictions

The Cowboys are trying to get to 3-0 while the Cardinals are looking to avoid an 0-3 start. How does Dallas respond to the Trevon Diggs injury? Check out Sunday's predictions.
news

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys vs. Jets 

Even without Aaron Rodgers playing for the Jets, Sunday's home opener should be exciting for the Cowboys, who look to get to 2-0 for the first time in four years. Check out Sunday's predictions.
Advertising