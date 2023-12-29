Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Lions staff predictions

Gut Feeling

The Cowboys are coming off of two losses, something we haven't seen from this team in over two years. But to make sure they don't lose three straight, the Cowboys are going to have to bring their A-game for the Lions, who are 11-4 and playing for a shot at the first-round bye and No. 1 overall seed. AT&T Stadium will be electric as the fans are looking to help the Cowboys get to 8-0 at home and the induction of Jimmy Johnson to the Ring of Honor at halftime won't hurt. Here's what the staff writers had to say about Saturday's game with the Lions.

Patrik Walker: It's a perfect time for the Cowboys to return home, because they'll need the cooking at AT&T Stadium to help them avoid a three-game losing streak in December. Enter the Lions, one of the best teams in the NFC who would like nothing more than to extend the Cowboys' slide heading into the playoffs. Both still have a lot to play for despite having clinched playoff spots, but it feels like the Cowboys need this win more, if only for morale and momentum. A hard-fought one, I believe, but I can't fathom a team so usually resilient coming up short three weeks in a row — the third being in Arlington. 40-27, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: Just like so many fans right now are in the "I have to see it to believe it mode," then I'm going to adopt the same policy here for picking this game. Right now, in seven tries this season, the Cowboys have pretty much dominated every opponent at AT&T Stadium. The one exception was the Seattle game, but they still found a way to win that one. Not only are the Cowboys undefeated at home, but averaging 39.8 points per game and have scored over 30 in every game. So yes, this team must prove they can win on the road to get where they want to go, but right now, we've got one more home game to see. So I'm going to think the Cowboys play this out and stay perfect at home. Had they won last week against Miami and maybe a more confident vibe to them, this answer could be different. But we're talking about a Cowboys team that has now lost two straight games and should be focused more than ever. Throw that on top of the fact they're at home and facing a Lions team that definitely isn't unbeatable despite their 11-4 record. Give me the Cowboys to bounce back with a 34-24 win.

Nick Harris: The Cowboys return home, and I think the winning ways return with them. I see the offense getting out to a fast start on the back of CeeDee Lamb and a fun play or two from Deuce Vaughn early in the game to get the crowd going. Defensively, I do worry about the run defense being able to limit the dual attack from David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, but I think the offense just simply outscores anything the Lions' offense does. I see the Cowboys bouncing back and winning this one, 41-28.

Kyle Youmans: There is a lot to be said about confidence this week, because it could go one way or the other. Despite the two-game skid, my confidence in this team hasn't wavered much. They looked like a 12-5 or 11-6 team with a chance to make a playoff run as far back as Training Camp. That's right where they are. But if they win this week, they have some big wins to fall back on when entering the playoffs. If they fall, their biggest win was a revenge game against a struggling playoff rival. With that all being said, I still think this team is good enough to make a run and do it against some of the best teams in the league. Dallas wins it 34-13.

