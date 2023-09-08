Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. NYG forecast for Week 1

It's time to play real football. The Cowboys and Giants will square off Sunday night at the Meadowlands for another Week 1 showdown.

Can the Cowboys get off to an early start this season with a win? Will the Giants end their streak of 10-straight losses to Dak Prescott.

Here's what the staff writers had to say about the season opener:

Patrik Walker - Let's get this party started. The first outing in what could be (and they hope will be) a special season is against the familiar Giants, and it's a perfect opportunity to get the new-look offense rolling. Weather aside, it's a matchup Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy should be foaming at the mouth to take advantage of — two rookie cornerbacks on a massive stage under the brightest of lights lining up against Brandin Cooks, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Adoree Jackson will play but presumably as a nickel corner, so Prescott and Co. should turn the screws on the young Giants secondary early and often. Defensively, Daniel Jones is 0-3 against Dan Quinn's defense in Dallas (Saquon Barkley is 0-4 vs. Quinn, 0-8 lifetime vs. Dallas) and I don't see that changing, or Prescott's win streak (10) against New York being snapped on Sunday. I expect Micah Parsons and Co. to show up big in big moments, and for Prescott and Co. to deliver get off to a hot start to the season, though rain might prevent an offensive explosion. Cowboys 27, Giants 23

Nick Eatman: We've waited a long time for this one it seems. That loss to the 49ers feels like two years ago, maybe because of all the changes upon us. Since that game, I've made a point to emphasize the importance of getting more playmakers on offense and I feel like they've done that. Brandin Cooks is the most notable and I can see him having a big game. But I'm no different than the others who are intrigued by the possibilities of Deuce Vaughn and perhaps KaVontate Turpin on offense. Either way, it's going to be a lot of speed and probably too much for the Giants. I have respect for that team, but in the two games I saw them play Dallas, they were not the better team at all. We'll see if they have closed the gap. I think the potential rain in the forecast will affect the scoring but I've got Dallas winning in the 23-14 range to get to 1-0.

Nick Harris: Season openers haven't been kind to the Dallas offense under Mike McCarthy, and I think that will continue Sunday night with Tyler Smith doubtful to play and rain expected to factor in. With that being said, I think the defense has a big night to keep Dallas in it before the offense finishes things off with a fourth quarter score to take game one against the Giants, 23-17. I like DeMarcus Lawrence to get active early with a tackle for loss while the secondary remains steadfast throughout the night with a couple of takeaways.

Mickey Spagnola: While the Cowboys are putting an emphasis on running the ball more efficiently, they will throw the ball more effectively against a Giants defense starting two rookies among their top three corners. Not only that, but those young corners are having to deal with the Cowboys top three experienced receivers, and chances are they have never seen the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup in the same game. Cowboys pile up enough points to win the opener, 27-20, over the Giants.