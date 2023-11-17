Gut Feeling

Presented by

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Panthers staff predictions

Nov 17, 2023 at 05:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Gut-Feeling--Week-11-hero

The Cowboys head to Carolina this weekend looking to secure their seventh win of the season and their third on the road. The Panthers are 1-8 with their lone win against another Texas team by beating Houston a few weeks ago. Here's what the staff writers had to say about Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Patrik Walker: For a second week in a row, the Cowboys find themselves as sizable favorites heading into a contest, this time against the Panthers, who sit at 1-8 on the season. But don't let the record deceive you. For while Bryce Young and his offense is more or less in shambles — advantage Dallas — the Panthers' defense is more than solid, and that includes owning the sixth-best pass defense in the NFL. Seeing as this is also on the road, where the Cowboys have been less elite this year, I feel this might be a bit closer than some think before it breaks open, because once Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb get going, it's over. 34-10, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: I truly think the Cowboys have learned their lesson in overlooking opponents that are struggling. At least, I'd like to think that's the case. But there's no way they can have that short of a memory to come into this matchup with the 1-8 Panthers and not think about the way things unfolded in Arizona back in Week 3. The difference here is health, considering the Cowboys have their entire offensive line intact and it seems to be playing at a higher level than we've seen all season. I believe the focus is here this week and the Cowboys will take care of business. I don't foresee an absolute blowout, but also don't think it's going to be relatively close. Give me something in between, like *34-16 Cowboys. *

Nick Harris: A couple of things that have been a thorn in the side of the Cowboys in recent years will be present on Sunday: a noon kickoff on the road and a good pass defense that utilizes a lot of zone coverage. I think the Cowboys win comfortably, but it won't be without a little sloppiness and storylines on the other side. Cowboys, 27-13.

Kyle Youmans: I've really enjoyed hearing the mindset from the coaching staff, veterans, and youth of this Cowboys team this week. Fresh off an impressive win in Week 10 over another team with a similar skill level. Despite the opportunity to overlook another lower-level opponent, this team continues to focus inward on themselves and their own to-do list. If that continues into Sunday, I think it'll be a similar result to what we watched last week. Cowboys get it done, 38-17.

Mickey Spagnola: This might not be immediate, but eventuality, the Cowboys win, 38-13. Why is that? The Cowboys at 6-3 are a much better team than Carolina, at 1-8. As for the 38, why when playing creditable teams like the Lions (7-2) and Dolphins (6-3) the Panthers have given up 42 points to each. And in the past three games, the Panthers scored just 15 to beat Houston in their only win of the season (15-13) and but 13 in losses to Indy and the Bears. So why not 13 again. Pretty scientific, don't you think.

Related Content

news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Giants staff predictions

The Cowboys already defeated the Giants by 40 in the first game back in Week 1. Will things be different the second time around? Check out the predictions for Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Eagles staff predictions

The Cowboys hit the road again this weekend to take on the 7-1 Eagles in a matchup between NFC East rivals. Can Dallas figure out how to stop Philly's high-powered attack?
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Rams staff predictions

The Cowboys are coming back from the bye week, looking to extend a home winning streak at AT&T Stadium. Check out Sunday's predictions against the Rams.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys-Chargers staff predictions

The Cowboys have been a great bounce-back team in the last 10 games, but can they do it again? And not only do they need to regroup after last week's tough loss, but they're playing a Chargers team with a familiar face.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. 49ers staff predictions 

This is the game we've all been waiting for and finally, the Cowboys will get another shot at beating the 49ers, who have ended their season each of the last two years. Here's what the staff writers say will happen come Sunday night. 
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Patriots staff predictions 

Can the Cowboys bounce back yet again after such a disappointing loss last week? What will Ezekiel Elliott's return look like? The staff writers answer those questions and predict the outcome for Sunday's game with the Patriots.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Cardinals staff predictions

The Cowboys are trying to get to 3-0 while the Cardinals are looking to avoid an 0-3 start. How does Dallas respond to the Trevon Diggs injury? Check out Sunday's predictions.
news

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys vs. Jets 

Even without Aaron Rodgers playing for the Jets, Sunday's home opener should be exciting for the Cowboys, who look to get to 2-0 for the first time in four years. Check out Sunday's predictions.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. NYG forecast for Week 1

The time is now for the Cowboys, who are in the final stage of game-prep for the Giants. Will this year be any different? Here's what the staff writers have to say about the Week 1 matchup against the Giants.
news

Gut Feeling: First Reaction To 2023 Schedule

The staff writers give instant reaction to the 2023 schedule, which many of them pointing towards the final month of the season as the Cowboys' toughest stretch. 
news

Gut Feeling: Writers React To Mazi Smith Draft Pick

Check out what the staff writers had to say about the Mazi Smith pick as the Cowboys go for defensive help, grabbing a defensive tackle from Michigan.
Advertising