Gut Feeling

Presented by

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Rams staff predictions

Oct 27, 2023 at 03:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Gut-Feeling--Cowboys-vs.-Rams-staff-predictions-hero

The Cowboys are back from the bye week and should be plenty rested for the Rams, who are 3-4 after suffering a home loss to the Steelers. Here's what the staff writers had to say about Sunday's game against the Rams.

Patrik Walker: It is unwise to underestimate any NFL team, and especially one coached by Sean McVay that pays Aaron Donald to wreck games. The Rams are only one game below .500 and they pretty handily defeated the same Cardinals team that punched the Cowboys in the eye, and they've got a stable of weapons around Matthew Stafford (e.g., Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, etc.). But with the Cowboys having hopefully learned some hard lessons en route to being 4-2, they have a chance to close/narrow the gap atop the NFC and Mike McCarthy is 11-5 after bye weeks. Some much-needed rest, recovery and rare home-cooking get this one done for Dallas.30-14, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: Just imagine if the Cowboys had lost to the Chargers in that last game. This already feels like an eternity in the two-week span. Just so happy that we're back to football again and it seems like the Cowboys are mostly healthy although Tyron Smith is back on the injury report again. Sadly, this team has figured out how to win games without him and so it's not something that should affect them moving forward. The offensive line that will probably have the most problems is that of the Rams. They're going to have a really hard time protecting Matthew Stafford. I'm going to say Micah Parsons gets three sacks on Sunday and the defense will carry the Cowboys to another home win. Give me the home team, 31-16.

Kyle Youmans: It's not often that I will jump into the open and predict a blowout. But after watching the film and dissecting this matchup, I believe Dallas has the better roster up and down. It'll start up front for the defensive line, putting pressure on Matthew Stafford and forcing him to make tough decisions and possibly creating turnovers. Then the Dallas offense will finally open the offense after a week of rest and take advantage of a young Rams defense. Give me the Cowboys to secure their second 40-burger of the season, 40-17 on Sunday.

Nick Harris: The Cowboys have a refreshing feel permeating throughout the locker room coming out of the bye week, and with each player on the 53-man roster expected to be ready to go, I think they come out and execute on both sides of the ball. Offensively, I see CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks taking advantage of a young secondary while on the defensive side, I see Micah Parsons capitalizing on a beneficial matchup. Give me Dallas, 31-17.

Related Content

news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys-Chargers staff predictions

The Cowboys have been a great bounce-back team in the last 10 games, but can they do it again? And not only do they need to regroup after last week's tough loss, but they're playing a Chargers team with a familiar face.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. 49ers staff predictions 

This is the game we've all been waiting for and finally, the Cowboys will get another shot at beating the 49ers, who have ended their season each of the last two years. Here's what the staff writers say will happen come Sunday night. 
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Patriots staff predictions 

Can the Cowboys bounce back yet again after such a disappointing loss last week? What will Ezekiel Elliott's return look like? The staff writers answer those questions and predict the outcome for Sunday's game with the Patriots.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Cardinals staff predictions

The Cowboys are trying to get to 3-0 while the Cardinals are looking to avoid an 0-3 start. How does Dallas respond to the Trevon Diggs injury? Check out Sunday's predictions.
news

Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys vs. Jets 

Even without Aaron Rodgers playing for the Jets, Sunday's home opener should be exciting for the Cowboys, who look to get to 2-0 for the first time in four years. Check out Sunday's predictions.
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. NYG forecast for Week 1

The time is now for the Cowboys, who are in the final stage of game-prep for the Giants. Will this year be any different? Here's what the staff writers have to say about the Week 1 matchup against the Giants.
news

Gut Feeling: First Reaction To 2023 Schedule

The staff writers give instant reaction to the 2023 schedule, which many of them pointing towards the final month of the season as the Cowboys' toughest stretch. 
news

Gut Feeling: Writers React To Mazi Smith Draft Pick

Check out what the staff writers had to say about the Mazi Smith pick as the Cowboys go for defensive help, grabbing a defensive tackle from Michigan.
news

Gut Feeling: Can Cowboys Defeat Red-Hot 49ers?

The 49ers have won 11 straight games, including last week's Wild Card game. The Cowboys are coming off one of their most complete outings of the season in a win over the Bucs. What happens Sunday as the 49ers and Cowboys reunite in the playoffs again?
news

Gut Feeling: Time For Cowboys to Rewrite History?

We all know the numbers by now. Cowboys haven't won a road playoff game in 30 years. Haven't won a playoff game in blue jerseys in 45 years. And have never beaten Tom Brady in any game. Can they all come to an end Monday night?
news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Commanders in Week 18

The Cowboys are hopeful to not only move up in the NFC playoff picture but win the NFC East title for the second straight year. But none of it can happen if they don't get a win against Washington first.
Advertising