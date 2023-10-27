Gut Feeling: Cowboys vs. Rams staff predictions

The Cowboys are back from the bye week and should be plenty rested for the Rams, who are 3-4 after suffering a home loss to the Steelers. Here's what the staff writers had to say about Sunday's game against the Rams.

Patrik Walker: It is unwise to underestimate any NFL team, and especially one coached by Sean McVay that pays Aaron Donald to wreck games. The Rams are only one game below .500 and they pretty handily defeated the same Cardinals team that punched the Cowboys in the eye, and they've got a stable of weapons around Matthew Stafford (e.g., Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, etc.). But with the Cowboys having hopefully learned some hard lessons en route to being 4-2, they have a chance to close/narrow the gap atop the NFC and Mike McCarthy is 11-5 after bye weeks. Some much-needed rest, recovery and rare home-cooking get this one done for Dallas.30-14, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: Just imagine if the Cowboys had lost to the Chargers in that last game. This already feels like an eternity in the two-week span. Just so happy that we're back to football again and it seems like the Cowboys are mostly healthy although Tyron Smith is back on the injury report again. Sadly, this team has figured out how to win games without him and so it's not something that should affect them moving forward. The offensive line that will probably have the most problems is that of the Rams. They're going to have a really hard time protecting Matthew Stafford. I'm going to say Micah Parsons gets three sacks on Sunday and the defense will carry the Cowboys to another home win. Give me the home team, 31-16.

Kyle Youmans: It's not often that I will jump into the open and predict a blowout. But after watching the film and dissecting this matchup, I believe Dallas has the better roster up and down. It'll start up front for the defensive line, putting pressure on Matthew Stafford and forcing him to make tough decisions and possibly creating turnovers. Then the Dallas offense will finally open the offense after a week of rest and take advantage of a young Rams defense. Give me the Cowboys to secure their second 40-burger of the season, 40-17 on Sunday.