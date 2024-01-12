Gut Feeling: Dallas has edge in experience & talent

The wait is almost over. The Cowboys have appeared to be a playoff time for most of this entire regular season but all we could do is wait until the postseason arrives, and it's finally here.

The Cowboys are in a great spot as the No. 2 seed, guaranteeing them two home games if they can keep winning. But while they are favorites to beat Green Bay, the Packers enter the plaoffs with three straight wins and have never lost a game in AT&T Stadium, which includes a Super Bowl win. Here's what the staff writers had to say about Sunday's playoff matchup with Green Bay.

Patrik Walker: If the Cowboys play with their food this coming Sunday, they'll regret it. In dissecting both teams, film and metrics alike, this is one of the worst possible matchups the Packers could've drawn in the postseason. The secondary is prone to big plays and Dak Prescott is prone to creating them. The run defense in Green Bay is porous and the Cowboys' rushing attack is thirsty for a big game. Jordan Love is a quality QB, but his inexperience leads him to make mistakes when pressured and forced to throw on the run, and the Cowboys' defense leads the league in pressures. If (key word) McCarthy's group executes well and does away with the penalties, and bottles up Aaron Jones, this one shouldn't be close. 42-17, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: This feels like the slowest week ever. When I was a kid, Christmas would get here faster than this game. All week long, on my podcast "Cowboys StoryLine" it felt like I was running out of ways to describe this game and give it proper analysis. At this point, we all know the Cowboys are a better team with a better record and probably better players from 1-53. Now, they just have to go win the game. There's really nothing else left to say. We know they can't turn the ball over. They can't give up fluky plays like blocked field goals and punts. And when they get down in the red zone, they simply can't settle for field goals. Jordan Love might be inexperienced with a playoff game, but he's played enough games this year to get 30 touchdow passes. And now that Aaron Jones seems to have found a groove in the running game, it could be a lethal combination if the Cowboys keep the Packers hanging around too long. I think it'll be hard-fought game that falls somewhere between a blowout and a nail-biter. Give me the Cowboys, 35-23.

Nick Harris: The Cowboys really couldn't have asked for a better matchup in my eyes for a playoff game on both sides of the ball. Dallas' methodical Texas Coast offense plays right into what the Packers give up defensively and the Cowboys' experience overwhelms what Jordan Love and Green Bay will bring offensively. The biggest concern I have is Aaron Jones and the run he has put together over the last three weeks. He'll get his, but I think the Cowboys offense will be too tough to keep pace with. I think Dallas takes it, 38-24.