Gut Feeling: How Cowboys-Texans Will Shake Out

The Cowboys and Texans battle for the pride of Texas this weekend.

The Cowboys are one of the NFL's best teams, sitting at 9-3. And the Texans, are not, with a 1-9-1 record.

Check out how the staff writers think it'll go down this Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Patrik Walker It's another game the Cowboys should win handily, but it's also true that they've gotten off to slow starts that have allowed lesser teams to hang around unnecessarily. Enter the Texans, a downtrodden bunch that own the worst record in the entire NFL and who have now also been eliminated from playoff contention — a club that has nothing but pride to play for on Sunday. But pride can be a dangerous thing, especially against an in-state big brother who gets all of the attention, so the Cowboys better mount up and not overlook this visitor; and instead take a lesson learned from the first three quarters against the Colts (or the first half against the Lions, etc.). In yet another week wherein the opponent boasts a dynamic RB (this time it's Damien Pierce), the Cowboys run defense needs to apply the clamps to force the game on Davis Mills/Kyle Allen and, from there, pin their ears back and tee off like a PGA tournament. Dak Prescott and the offense should have a big day if they again eliminate pre-snap penalties while also avoiding miscues that lead to INTs, in what should be another blowout win for Dallas. 44-10, Cowboys

Nick Eatman: I know I hear it all the time: They pay their players, too. Well, trust me, the Texans don't pay their players the same as the Cowboys. There are way bigger superstars on this Dallas team and that's why there is a huge talent discrepancy. And that's why this game might start close, but won't end up that way. I think KaVontae Turpin finally takes one to the house and scores his first touchdown. Give me two more sacks for Parsons and the Cowboys pull away in the second half for a 34-16 win.

Hailey Sutton: For me, the game plan is simple: Wash, rinse, repeat. The Texans ranked last in almost every statistical category and have just one win on the season. Makes for a great week to see some rotations in the lineup, especially with a cornerback room that has been tested this season and the return of Tyron Smith looming in the near future. I've liked the way the Cowboys have emphasized Sunday's as their priority even among all the distractions this week (cough cough OBJ). I'm taking the Cowboys 45-10.

Mickey Spagnola: The Cowboys need to jump on the Texans right from the start, and don't let a team having lost seven straight, with a 1-10-1 record, gain confidence, thinking they can win a game while having switched QBs back to Davis Mills. This game really is about the Cowboys taking care of themselves. No mistakes. Do not hand out gift points. Just do what they do, and should be talented enough to win this game 33-13.