Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Cardinals

Dec 31, 2021 at 03:00 PM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

The Cowboys have won four straight games while Arizona has lost four of five.

Still, this is considered a statement game since Arizona has officially made it to the playoffs. The last time the Cowboys faced a playoff opponent – it didn't go so well in Kansas City. In fact, the only other team they've played a team that has clinched a playoff spot is Tampa Bay.

So the Cowboys might have something to prove as well when the Cardinals come into town.

Check out what are staff writers think will happen in Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium.

Rob Phillips: Not to discount the Cowboys' four-game win streak in any way, but this is an excellent test Sunday. The Cardinals are still for real despite their three-game losing streak. They're the best team the Cowboys will face since the Chiefs the Sunday before Thanksgiving. Everybody knows Kyler Murray is a matchup nightmare. That said, the Cowboys' success at home is the deciding factor for me. They're averaging a ridiculous 38.4 points per game at AT&T Stadium compared to 23.5 on the road. With Randy Gregory, Micah Parsons and Jayron Kearse, I think the defense is better equipped to deal with Murray this time compared to last year's matchup. And the offense's confidence and communication just seems to be a different level at home. Cowboys get to 12 wins and stay in the hunt for the No. 1 seed.

David Helman: You never know for sure what's going to happen in these matchups, but I think the Cowboys have earned the benefit of the doubt this past month. The defense continues to play ferocious football, and the offense reminded us of their potential last week — albeit against an overmatched opponent. Even still, the Cowboys are much healthier than the Cardinals, they've got more in the way of bonafide playmakers and they're playing at home, where they have been outstanding for most of this season. I'm positive Kyler Murray will make some plays. Here's guessing he scores three total touchdowns. But this pass rush can hurry him into a mistake or two, and the Dallas offense can capitalize. I've got Dak Prescott & Co. winning a fun one in a bit of a shootout, 33-27.

Nick Eatman: Before you mention last year's game when Kyler Murray and the Cardinals embarrassed the Cowboys on Monday Night Football, just make sure and remember the two games Washington played with Dallas. WFT beat the Cowboys by 22 and 24 – a combined 46 points. Only to be swept by Dallas this year by a combined 49 points. So I think it's been proven the Cowboys not only know how to avenge some losses, but mainly that year is totally different. And while the Cardinals – you could argue – are a better team this year, they're not showing it right, losing four of five. Add the fact they're pretty beat up right now and that Dallas still has its sights on a better NFC seed, I think the Cowboys will take care of business Sunday. My gut says no picks or sacks for Diggs or Parsons, but Randy Gregory is going to have one of his best games in a while. I'll take Dallas 31-20 over the Cardinals to get to 12-4.

Kyle Youmans: It's hard for me to look at last week's performance against Washington and chalk it up as a fluke. I think an outing like that had been a long time coming for an offense as talented as Dallas and a defense playing as well as this one. With that being said, it's unrealistic to expect a 56-14 type of score every single week. Especially when the opponent this time around is much more talented. I think Dallas keeps the momentum going and get off to a hot start and Arizona gets a couple late scores for cosmetic purposes. Dallas wins it 31-21.

