Gut-Feeling--Predictions-For-Cowboys-Eagles

The DallasCowboys.com staff gives their 'gut feeling' for this Week 16 matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys.

Rob Phillips: It might be too late for the Cowboys and Eagles to make a playoff run this season – both teams need outside help on top of needing to win out – but both teams are in better shape than they were in November. When you watch Philly's offense play, there are some tough matchups. Miles Sanders, Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins provide a ton of speed at the skill positions, and rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts is playing like a five-year vet. But if the Cowboys play fast and physical defensively, they have a chance to build on what they've done the last two games. I'm taking the Cowboys here on the hunch that, like the 49ers game, they can hit a big play or two in the passing game and win a close one. Plus, just when you think this is it for Dallas in the division – admit it, you've felt that way a time or 10 this year – they find a way to stay in the hunt. Why not stretch it all the way to Week 17?

David Helman: I think I have become what I've always hated -- a superstitious person. There's no other way to explain this pick. This is the closest the Cowboys have been to "on a roll" in more than a year. The defense is getting takeaways, and the offense is playing clean, if not explosive football. Going against a rookie making his third NFL start, they are the better team and they should win this game. But I just know that if I pick them to win, they'll come out flat and give up a boatload of rushing yards to Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders. I'm well aware it doesn't actually work this way, but maybe if I continue to doubt them, they'll continue to keep their focus. Because Hurts has clearly given the Eagles some life, and they are capable of winning this game. If the Dallas defense isn't on the screws, Philly is going to rush for 230 yards on Sunday. I don't trust the Cowboys to live up to that challenge, and that's why I don't trust them enough to pick them. Give me Philly in a very entertaining game, 28-24.

Nick Eatman: For some reason, I think this is going to be a fun game. There will be a lot of things going on for both teams, and all the while, everyone is going to keep a close eye on the Washington-Carolina game, which has been cleverly moved to the same time so this game won't be meaningless for either team. I expect Jalen Hurts to make some plays and be dynamic, but I also believe the Cowboys will be able to rattle him somewhat and get after the offensive line of the Eagles. I'm predicting a high-scoring game that will come down to a late mistake – maybe even a missed extra point. Give me the Cowboys 31-30 in a win. But I also believe there will be some sadness as I don't see Washington losing to the Panthers.