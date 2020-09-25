Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Seahawks

The Cowboys are coming off one of the more epic comebacks in franchise history, rallying from a 20-0 hole and a 15-point lead late in the fourth quarter to win 40-39 over the Falcons.

For the Seahawks, they also needed a goal-line stand late in the game to beat the Patriots, 35-30 at home.

Both teams won in the final seconds and we will find out if there will be momentum built heading into this game. Seattle is 2-0 behind Russell Wilson's magical play through two games, while the Cowboys are 1-1 and looking to grab a road win before returning home for three straight weeks.

The DallasCowboys.com staff gives their 'gut feeling' for this Week 3 matchup:

Rob Phillips: First of all, I do believe momentum exists in football, whether it's in the middle of a game or a week between games. The win over Atlanta can be a momentum builder, and I think the Cowboys' offense has a chance to settle in and execute Sunday without the challenge of crowd noise in a Seattle stadium that's usually deafening. (Hopefully, this is the last season we ever talk about no fans in stadiums.) This will be a competitive game featuring two talented offenses and two defenses with potential that have been hampered by injuries so far. I just think Russell Wilson's off to the best start of any player in the entire league, and Seattle will make a couple more plays to get the win at home.

David Helman: I think everyone who follows my work knows how I feel about Dak Prescott by now. He's more than deserving of a new contract, he's off to a fantastic start and he's going to be the reason the Cowboys have a chance to win every game they play this season. All of that nice stuff said, I might have a higher opinion of Russell Wilson and the level he's playing on right now. If the Seahawks are going to put the game in his hands the way they have these first two weeks, he's going to be a tough guys to beat – especially for a defense that has looked rusty so far this year. I really hope this game lives up to the hype, because I think Dak and Russ have the potential to combine for 600 yards and 60 or 70 points. This should be a really fun shootout of a game. Unfortunately, I think I trust Wilson just a little bit more. In a game that's sure to come down to the final few minutes, I think he'll make the difference in helping the Seahawks eke out a 38-34 win.

Kyle Youmans: When you look at it on paper, the Cowboys are so uncertain and decimated in the secondary and at offensive tackle that even if Trevon Diggs and Tyron Smith play, it'll be a tough matchup. But when you look at the film, this is a Seattle team that has plenty of holes. Sure, they have an MVP caliber quarterback in Russell Wilson that is off to one of the hottest starts in history. But they also own a defense that made Cam Newton and a sub-par New England team look good a week ago. Entering the week, I expect the pass-rush to get back on track, they put pressure on this Seahawks offense to the point of making a couple mistakes. That fact, paired the Cowboys' offense continuing to see the rhythm they had in the second half on Sunday, will be enough to get the job done. These are two very evenly matched teams with very similar problems in which they're dealing with. Cowboys get the win on the road, 31-27.

Nick Eatman: Just as easy as the Cowboys could be 0-2, they could've been 2-0. And guess what, it usually works out this way where you're 1-1. On the flip side, I keep hearing how incredible Russell Wilson has been right now, putting up historic numbers. Don't get me wrong, he's a problem and will be more than a handful on Sunday. But if the Seattle cornerback doesn't make a play on the goal line – a play that Wilson is on the sideline with probably his helmet off – then Seattle doesn't win that game. And I doubt everyone is talking about MVP Russ when he's 1-1. My ultimate point is that Seattle can definitely lose a game at home. The Cowboys are getting a big break to play this game without fans. I can see Everson Griffen having his best game of the season and the same will go for Michael Gallup. Blocking Jamal Adams will be important but when he blitzes the Cowboys must take advantage of that. I see this being in a track meet with the Cowboys being more dominant on offense. Give me Dallas, 38-27.