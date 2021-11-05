Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Broncos

Dak Prescott is expected back in the lineup once again after missing a week with the calf injury.

There will be other key players out for this one, but the Cowboys have figured out ways to win despite the setbacks. Can this week be more of the same?

The DallasCowboys.com staff gives their 'gut feeling' for this Week 9 matchup between the Broncos and Cowboys.

Rob Phillips: Dak Prescott's back. The defense just had arguably its best performance of the season. The Cowboys are averaging 40.3 points in three home games and won those contests by an average of 17.3 points. Every week is different, and the Broncos (4-4) are still right in the thick of their own division race. You saw Denver get home with some four-man pressures and blitzes against Washington last week without Von Miller, so pass protection will be key, as always. But the Cowboys have shown too much balance and explosiveness when Prescott is in the lineup. My gut says they push the win streak to seven.

David Helman: Here's hoping we can get back to the lopsided football we were enjoying so much before the trip to New England. I don't think Denver is a bad team, but I look at their depth chart and I just don't see where the firepower is going to come from – on offense or defense. They've struggled to score points against everyone but the Giants and Jets – who are two of the worst teams in the NFL. They've also surrendered 100+ rushing yards to four of their last five opponents, including a 184-yard performance from the Cleveland Browns. I expect the Dallas to ride their ground game to a lead, and that should allow the defense to play aggressively against Teddy Bridgewater, who will be playing without his starting left tackle. It might take them a little bit to get going, but I expect this to look similar to those home wins against Philadelphia and New York, as the Cowboys pull away in a 30-10 win.

Nick Eatman: I think the Cowboys are clearly the better team here but that doesn't always mean it'll be a successful day. What we've seen so far this year is if the Cowboys are much better than a team at home, they'll win comfortably. If they're better and on the road, then they'll win a close game. That's why I see the Cowboys having a tough first half with the Broncos but will pull away in the second half. Dallas is dominating teams in the third quarter and I look for that to stand pat this week. I've got a defensive touchdown on the books for the Cowboys – let's go ahead and guess Jourdan Lewis. On offense, I've got a big game for Dalton Schultz and Tony Pollard finds the end zone. The Cowboys will win going away, 28-16.