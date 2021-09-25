Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Eagles

The Cowboys are finally getting to play at AT&T Stadium after starting the season on the road for two weeks.

The Cowboys and Eagles are both 1-1 after Dallas had a hard-fought 20-17 win over the Chargers in L.A.

The DallasCowboys.com staff gives their 'gut feeling' for this Week 2 matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys.

Rob Phillips: Ever listen to a podcast (hopefully all the shows on this website) and accidentally have it on 1.5 speed? That's what it's like watching the Eagles on tape. From quarterback Jalen Hurts to the running backs and receivers, they've got guys who can flat run by you. Defensively – I feel like we've been saying this for 20 years – Philly's defensive line is probably the strongest part of the entire team. Those are the two biggest challenges for the Cowboys on Monday night. With so many guys on the defensive line not expected to play, it'll be interesting to see where Micah Parsons lines up this time. That's a major factor, too, because defensive coordinator Dan Quinn likes a deep rotation. Ultimately, I like the balance of the Cowboys' offense and I like their experience edge at quarterback. This is Dak Prescott's triumphant return to AT&T Stadium, and the place will be rocking, and I think the Cowboys will improve to 2-1.

David Helman: In a sport with a 100% chance of injury, every game is going to come with moving parts. The Eagles' lines have taken some hits this week, and obviously we're all aware that the Cowboys are dealing with a ton of losses all over the roster. Even when I take all of that into consideration, I just feel like the Cowboys have the obvious advantage where it matters. When I boil it all down, I just don't think Philly has the firepower on defense to contain Dak Prescott and all these weapons. Whether by air or by ground, I'll be shocked if the Cowboys can't find a way to score three or four touchdowns, plus a field goal or two. On the flip side, I really like Jalen Hurts as a person and as a leader. I think he's got a ton of potential. I just don't think he's currently a good enough quarterback to keep pace with what Dallas is bringing to the table. There will be points in this game, but the Cowboys are going to score enough of them that they won't be sweating at the final whistle. In his first home game since the injury, against a divisional rival, I think Dak is going to ball out in a 31-20 Dallas win.

Mickey Spagnola: Have a sneaking suspicion this is going to be an highly unorthodox score, what with the injuries both teams are suffering, the cowboys on the defensive line and the Eagles on the offensive line. Maybe those injuries and having to play backups will cancel everything out No matter what, the Cowboys still have more offensive fire power, and if the defense can limit QB Jalen Hurts' ability to run with the ball, can see the Cowboys winning this NFC East matchup like 26-18. And keep an eye on Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz. Might be the unsuspected pick to click.