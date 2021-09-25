Gut Feeling

Presented by

Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Eagles

Sep 25, 2021 at 02:00 PM
dal-hs.jpg
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Gut-Feeling--Staff-Picks-For-Cowboys-Eagles-hero

The Cowboys are finally getting to play at AT&T Stadium after starting the season on the road for two weeks.

The Cowboys and Eagles are both 1-1 after Dallas had a hard-fought 20-17 win over the Chargers in L.A.

The DallasCowboys.com staff gives their 'gut feeling' for this Week 2 matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys.

Rob Phillips: Ever listen to a podcast (hopefully all the shows on this website) and accidentally have it on 1.5 speed? That's what it's like watching the Eagles on tape. From quarterback Jalen Hurts to the running backs and receivers, they've got guys who can flat run by you. Defensively – I feel like we've been saying this for 20 years – Philly's defensive line is probably the strongest part of the entire team. Those are the two biggest challenges for the Cowboys on Monday night. With so many guys on the defensive line not expected to play, it'll be interesting to see where Micah Parsons lines up this time. That's a major factor, too, because defensive coordinator Dan Quinn likes a deep rotation. Ultimately, I like the balance of the Cowboys' offense and I like their experience edge at quarterback. This is Dak Prescott's triumphant return to AT&T Stadium, and the place will be rocking, and I think the Cowboys will improve to 2-1.

David Helman: In a sport with a 100% chance of injury, every game is going to come with moving parts. The Eagles' lines have taken some hits this week, and obviously we're all aware that the Cowboys are dealing with a ton of losses all over the roster. Even when I take all of that into consideration, I just feel like the Cowboys have the obvious advantage where it matters. When I boil it all down, I just don't think Philly has the firepower on defense to contain Dak Prescott and all these weapons. Whether by air or by ground, I'll be shocked if the Cowboys can't find a way to score three or four touchdowns, plus a field goal or two. On the flip side, I really like Jalen Hurts as a person and as a leader. I think he's got a ton of potential. I just don't think he's currently a good enough quarterback to keep pace with what Dallas is bringing to the table. There will be points in this game, but the Cowboys are going to score enough of them that they won't be sweating at the final whistle. In his first home game since the injury, against a divisional rival, I think Dak is going to ball out in a 31-20 Dallas win.

Mickey Spagnola: Have a sneaking suspicion this is going to be an highly unorthodox score, what with the injuries both teams are suffering, the cowboys on the defensive line and the Eagles on the offensive line. Maybe those injuries and having to play backups will cancel everything out No matter what, the Cowboys still have more offensive fire power, and if the defense can limit QB Jalen Hurts' ability to run with the ball, can see the Cowboys winning this NFC East matchup like 26-18. And keep an eye on Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz. Might be the unsuspected pick to click.

Nick Eatman: There's been questions all week long, and rarely any of them have centered on the outcome of the game. But that hasn't trumped the focus of the week. It's more like "where's Micah going to play?" That has been the topic of discussion all week and it's gone back and forth. Gregory comes back so maybe Parsons should be an LB again. But Dorance Armstrong is hurt so let's Parsons rush the passer. But then Keanu Neal is on the COVID list so Parsons needs to play linebacker. But then Bradlee Anae has COVID. So if Parsons feels like a yoyo going back and forth, maybe that's where he should play – both. I think that is the best way to use this rookie – everywhere. I think we'll see him line up and shine and both spots, and I think he gets his first turnover of the season – along with another sack. But the Eagles will make this a good game. I'll take the Cowboys 28-20 but needing a late defensive stop to win.

Related Content

news

Gut Feeling: Staff Picks For Cowboys-Chargers

The Cowboys are on the road yet again, this time traveling to Los Angeles in search of their first win. Check out the staff predictions from the Cowboys' writers this week.
news

Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Bucs  

The Cowboys couldn't have had a more challenging Week 1 opponent – traveling to play Tom Brady and the defending champs. Here's how the staff writers think Thursday's game will go in Tampa Bay.
news

Gut Feeling: Most Intriguing Parts of 2021 Schedule

What stands out the most from the 2021 schedule? The staff writers share their opinions.
news

Gut Feeling: What Would You Do At No. 10?

There seems to be a big difference in the questions of what the Cowboys might do, and what they should do. Our writers have mixed opinions on how the 10th pick should go.
news

Gut Feeling: Writers Debate Best Part Of Dak's Deal

From cap charges to trade clauses to even spared feelings, the staff writers each highlighted the best part of Dak Prescott's new contract.
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For NFC East Matchups

The Cowboys find themselves in another must-win situation Sunday, as do the Giants. Who wins? What does it mean for the playoffs? 
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Eagles

The Cowboys enter Sunday's game with the Eagles with a slim chance to make the playoffs. They'll need to beat Philly and get some help. Find out what the staff writers think of this week's game.
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-49ers

The Cowboys and 49ers have played some historic games in the past, let's see how this game compares. Find out what the writers think will happen Sunday.
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Bengals

Andy Dalton wasn't expected to be in this game when he signed with Dallas. But here he is, facing his old team. Find out what the writers think will happen Sunday in Cincinnati.
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Cowboys-Ravens

After two postponements, Cowboys-Ravens is set for Tuesday night in Baltimore. Which team will grab back some momentum? The DallasCowboys.com crew makes their picks.
news

Gut Feeling: Predictions For Dallas-Washington

What an emotional week it has been for the Cowboys, coming off their biggest win of the season Sunday, only to suffer a tragic death in the coaching staff this week. Let's see how we think the Cowboys will respond on Thursday.
Advertising