Gut Feeling: Writers Debate Best Part Of Dak's Deal

It's done.

That might be the best part of the Dak Prescott contract that has been agreed upon by both sides.

The news broke Monday night and as of Tuesday morning, the contract hasn't been officially signed but the details of the very complex deal are continuing to roll in.

It's a projected six-year deal that will void to four, giving Dak a total of $160 million, including a $66 signing bonus.

But there's some other aspects of this deal that are certainly interesting to point out.

Our staff writers each highlighted an aspect of the deal that is the most intriguing.

Rob Phillips: For me, it's the salary cap relief. That might sound strange regarding the second-largest deal in NFL history, but it came at a critical point in the Cowboys' offseason. Prescott's 2021 cap figure reportedly will be over $15 million lower than it would've been with a $37.7 million franchise tag. That's huge. Absolutely huge, because space will be tight in a very unusual year in which the salary cap could be at least $20 million below projections before the pandemic. That's why it just seemed like the right time to finally get the deal done. Dak gets well-deserved multi-year security and huge guaranteed money. The Cowboys now have an easier path to manage the cap and possibly be active (on some level) in free agency. Everybody wins.

Jonny Auping: What stands out to me most about the Dak deal is less about specifics, and more about the realization that this offense is set up to be a juggernaut for the next few years. Cooper, Gallup, Lamb, Elliott, Pollard, Schultz, and Jarwin will all be 27 or younger at the start of the season. My mind immediately went to drafting an offensive tackle in the draft in order to have the depth required to protect Dak for the entirety of the deal and to ensure nothing derails the possibility of having the league's top offense.