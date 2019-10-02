History Suggests Cam Fleming Will Step Up Again

"Yeah it's a little different. You're preparing for one spot instead of two," Fleming said. "It's a little bit more focused for sure."

Fleming might not be the same as Smith, but he's been in the NFL for six years, starting 23 games in the regular season and three more in the playoffs, including a Super Bowl for the Patriots during the 2017 season.

Fleming had to start three games for Smith last year with the Cowboys, including the 13-10 win over the Saints later in the season.

"I was glad I was able to help the team get a couple of wins last year," said Fleming, who also started in wins over the Redskins and Giants last year. "Hopefully I can do the same thing this year."

Of his 23 career starts, Fleming has helped his teams to a 19-4 record, mostly occurring with the Patriots.