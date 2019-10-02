History Suggests Cam Fleming Will Step Up Again

Find a team that can easily replace a six-time Pro Bowler without missing a beat, and you've certainly got a great team on your hands.
It's just not every day that any team can replace arguably the best player at his position without a setback. But still, the Cowboys are confident in what veteran tackle Cameron Fleming will bring to the offense, assuming he starts at left tackle for Tyron Smith.
The Cowboys aren't ruling Smith out just yet, but owner/GM Jerry Jones said this week it's unlikely Smith will play after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Saints game last week.
Fleming, who has been the Cowboys' swing tackle the past two years, preparing each week to back up the right and left spot, said the preparation isn't the same as the others.
"Yeah it's a little different. You're preparing for one spot instead of two," Fleming said. "It's a little bit more focused for sure."
Fleming might not be the same as Smith, but he's been in the NFL for six years, starting 23 games in the regular season and three more in the playoffs, including a Super Bowl for the Patriots during the 2017 season.
Fleming had to start three games for Smith last year with the Cowboys, including the 13-10 win over the Saints later in the season.
"I was glad I was able to help the team get a couple of wins last year," said Fleming, who also started in wins over the Redskins and Giants last year. "Hopefully I can do the same thing this year."
Of his 23 career starts, Fleming has helped his teams to a 19-4 record, mostly occurring with the Patriots.
The Cowboys had both of their starters out of practice Wednesday as La'el Collins is dealing with back issues. Left guard Connor Williams had to slide to right tackle for practice and was replaced by veteran Xavier Su'a-Filo at left guard. However, Collins is expected to practice Thursday and should be ready for this week's game.