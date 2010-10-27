Immeasurable Gain

Romo will likely miss close to eight weeks with a fractured collarbone.
about it: how many times in his 65 starts (counting playoffs) has he not given his team much of a chance, period, because of flat poor play? Maybe four or so in the last four years: Christmas Day 2006 (23-7 loss), his first time against the Eagles; 2007 at Philadelphia (10-6 loss); 2008 at Pittsburgh (20-13); 2009 vs. the Giants (33-31 loss). Even in those last two games, the Cowboys were right there at the end.
It's the most important trait of a quarterback, and to me, Romo's in a group of about 10 or 12 signal-callers that do it on a consistent basis. Guys like Brady, Manning, Brees, Rivers, Roethlisberger, Rodgers, Manning, McNabb and Favre.
The Cowboys lost that known element on Monday night. Kitna will try to salvage it in the interim.