In Shock, Players Deal With Loss Of Chaplain

Owner Jerry Jones:
"This is a very sad day for the Dallas Cowboys organization and also to the hundreds of lives that have been positively influenced by John's warmth, his wisdom and his ministry. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, and also to all who knew him and loved him. He was a very giving man, and he will be deeply missed."
Cornerback Anthony Henry:
"You just never expect to lose someone, especially someone like John, who was very important to the team. The way he brought us together as far as ministry and the way he introduces guys to Christ and just a relationship with God. It's just shocking to me and the other guys as well. I know for myself, it's huge. I have a relationship with God. It was good to just converse with him. We'd talk about certain things. To lose someone like that, that's a stronghold on the team, it's a big loss for us."
Cornerback Terence Newman:
He's one of the greatest guys you could meet. I just remember something that always sticks out. I played in his golf tournament a couple of times. Not a whole lot of guys on the team showed up. He was just ecstatic that we showed up for his cause. He was just so excited that we came, just to see us and talk to us. He's definitely going to be missed.
Center Andre Gurode:
"I went to Bible study with him a few times. He's a great guy. It's a big loss. He's a guy that would always come up here and talk to you. He was very sincere. He was always around the locker room. He's going to be missed.
Linebacker Bradie James:
"He was definitely a good guy. He spread the word. He's definitely in a better place right now. From everything he taught us, he was real faithful. He had so many friends and he brought so many ways of looking at spirituality to us. By that, we were able to relate. Our hearts go out to his family. It's just a part of life."
Tackle Flozell Adams:
"When Wade told us this morning, I thought there's no way. Then he said it again. I mean, I just saw him the other day. John would pull me to the side and we'd just talk. We'd talk about anything . . . life or whatever. It was just shocking. When you see things like that, it makes you just appreciate life because you never know when your time will come. He seemed very healthy then and from what I heard, he never had any health problems. It's just a shocker to me. My heart goes out to his family and friends."
Linebacker Greg Ellis:
"He was that guy when he talked to you, he gave you his undivided attention to let you know, what you're saying to me is really important. He cared about you as a person - physically, spiritually and mentally. He cared about what you're saying and he wanted to help if he could."