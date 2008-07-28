Injury Bug Bites Newman, Three Other Cowboys

You Should've Seen:

It'll take quite a bit for tight end Rodney Hannah to get noticed with Curtis, Bennett, and starter Jason Witten ahead of him, but the catch he made Monday morning certainly helps. The ball was thrown a little high for Hannah on a crossing route, and the first-year veteran, who spent all of last year on the practice squad, had to jump up to get to it, tipping the ball to himself in midair. He was able to complete the catch while falling to the ground.