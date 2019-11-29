"It Will Happen:" Players Believe In Turnaround

Post-game questions centered around Garrett's job security, but Jones emphatically stated that he would not make a coaching change. Every player asked on the subject backed Garrett, too.

"It's not just on the coaching staff," defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said. "I don't feel like they did anything to hurt us."

The narrative has been well established to this point: The Cowboys have yet to win a game against an opponent with a winning record this season. They jumped out a 7-0 lead Thursday with only their second opening-drive touchdown of the year.

But the Bills (9-3) ripped off 26 unanswered points before Dallas scored again with four minutes left. By then, a comeback was too late.

Despite their disappointment, no players described panic over their second loss in five days.

"I have so much confidence in the men in that locker room, the character that they have," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "I honestly wouldn't want to be in this position with anybody else except those men. I'm so confident in what we're going to do."

Prescott was asked why that turnaround hasn't happened yet.