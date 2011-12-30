Jacobs On Cowboys Hate: "It's Their Fans"

Dec 30, 2011 at 01:49 AM

Outspoken Giants running back Brandon Jacobs is speaking out. This time, the butt of his criticism is not Patrick Crayton or the Cowboys defense or a Ryan brother.

It's you, Cowboys fans.

Jacobs says the reason for his hatred of Dallas has nothing to do with the team itself, but rather the fanbase.

"You've got a lot of people on other teams hating the Cowboys. It's their fans," Jacobs said Thursday, according to reports. "Some of their fans are loud, obnoxious and just bad.

"Just everywhere you go you've got them Dallas fans running their mouth about Dallas . . . They keep going. It's not really the team and the star and all that. They're just like any other team in the National Football League, if you ask me. But their fans are the ones that really have me feeling the way I feel."

Jacobs took another shot at Cowboys supporters, saying they're even worse than Eagles fans.

"Yeah, they are," the running back said. "I'm not talking about being actually at the game and doing the type of stuff they do in Philly. I'm talking about in everyday life. Cowboys fans get on my nerves."

Who didn't see this coming?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

