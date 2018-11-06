Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott Will Be Extended

FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones has said repeatedly that he expects quarterback Dak Prescott to be a major part of the franchise's plans in years to come.

Hours after Monday's 28-14 home loss to the Tennessee Titans, Jones was pressed on Prescott's long-term future. The answer didn't change.

"Listen, Dak is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys," Jones told 105.3 The Fan. "He's young, and he's going to get extended."

Prescott, currently in the third year of his rookie contract, is eligible for a long-term extension after this season.

The immediate focus for the Cowboys is how to climb out of a 3-5 hole created by Monday's loss. The club now sits two games behind Washington (5-3) in the NFC East race with two road games upcoming against the Eagles and Falcons.

Against Tennessee, Prescott completed 21 of 31 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns, including one to new receiver Amari Cooper.

But the offense was shut out after halftime, and two Prescott turnovers proved costly: a lost fumble in the third quarter, and an interception in the end zone in the first quarter on a pass intended for Cooper.

"That was the difference, simple as that," Prescott said after the game. "Our defense got us a turnover there, we're up seven points. I go down there and try to force that ball and give it right back to them. It's a 14-point swing."

Tennessee (4-4) scored touchdowns off both miscues.

Jones has complete faith that his 25-year-old quarterback will continue to improve.