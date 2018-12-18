Jerry Jones Expects David Irving To Return

"As we sit here today, I do expect him," Jones said. "He's limited on how he's moving around right now, but he's working to get viable."

That's still pretty vague, as far as updates go, but it at least offers some hope that Irving might be part of the Cowboys' playoff run. In just two games this season, Irving has tallied four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

Even if he doesn't return until a possible playoff berth, it could be a big boost for a Dallas pass rush that didn't register a sack in Sunday's loss to Indianapolis.

Jones was also asked for further clarification on the knee injury Zack Martin is currently dealing with. Martin missed his first NFL game on Sunday with a knee injury, and fellow starter Xavier Su'a-Filo left the game with an eye injury. Combine that with Travis Frederick's season-long absence with Guillan-Barre Syndrome, and the offensive line became quite an issue in the loss to the Colts.