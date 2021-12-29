Jerry Jones Issues Statement On John Madden

FRISCO, Texas – The NFL community lost one of its most iconic figures on Tuesday night.
The league announced Tuesday evening the death of John Madden, who passed away at the age of 85.
Madden achieved legendary status in the NFL across a variety of fronts. He had a brief playing career in the 1950s, but eventually rose to prominence as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders. Madden coached the Raiders for 10 seasons, leading them to their first world championship in Super Bowl XI to conclude the 1976 season.
He retired from coaching with a 103-32-7 record and eventually moved into the second, iconic phase of his career – that of a legendary NFL broadcaster. From 1979-2008, Madden called NFL games across a variety of different networks, gaining popularity for his personality and his infectious love of the game. To this day, his name still inspires new generations of fans thanks to the long-running and popular EA Sports "Madden NFL" video game series.
Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones issued a statement on Madden on Tuesday night.
Statement from Jerry Jones:
This is a loss that is as big as the legacy that John Madden created. A legacy of love. Love for family, for football and for life.
I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more.
When I think of a person of sports who is worthy of the term, "larger than life," I have always thought of John. And I always will.
If you knew John, he made your life better. For me he was a trusted confidant, advisor, a teacher and above all, a very dear friend. When he walked into the room, it was a better day. When he talked, you listened, and you learned. When he laughed, everyone in the room laughed. And when he got back on the bus to leave, you always wanted more. You were always looking forward to his next visit.
Our hearts go out to Virginia and Joe and Mike and the grandchildren. He is survived by a wonderful family and literally millions of loved ones.
A life in football is a gift and a blessing. John lived all of his days with dignity, kindness and a sense of personal caring for everything and everyone.
There is no one who lived a more beautiful football life than John Madden.