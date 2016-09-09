Jerry Jones: Re-Structuring Witten's Contract Not About Roster Moves

Despite that, Jones said the restructure was more of a book keeping measure than a decision geared toward roster moves, as he said he doesn't see any trades or free agency acquisitions on the horizon.

"No, I don't see that. Anything's possible, but that's certainly not the reason for making any contract adjustments," he said. "It's really bonusing up what is being paid on a paragraph 5 basis, which is the current year. It's really bonusing it up and pushing it out a little bit, dining a little bit on the credit card. But we got all of that figured in and have had it figured in for years."