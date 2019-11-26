Jerry Jones Weighs In On Analytics Debate

FRISCO, Texas -- Analytics against conventional football wisdom: the debate rages on.

In the aftermath of Sunday's 13-9 loss to New England, one of the week's biggest sticking points has been the Cowboys' decision to kick a field goal from the Patriots' 11-yard line while trailing by seven points with six minutes to play in the game.

"This keeps you in a more manageable situation if they do kick a field goal, it still would only be a 7-point game," said Cowboys coach Jason Garrett on Monday. "Biggest thing you try to do there is make sure you give yourself an opportunity to come back the other way."

In Garrett's defense, that's exactly how the situation played out. But for every traditional decision in a football game, there are just as many people who look at numbers like win probability and expected points added and come to the conclusion that the Cowboys stood a better chance of winning had they gone for it on fourth down while they were already in the opponent's red zone.

Garrett rebuffed that thought process Monday evening when he told reporters that, while he values the role of analytics in football, he doesn't consult those numbers during the course of a game.

"Just not something that we think is best for our team," he said.