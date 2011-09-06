Jets Plan Gameday 9/11 Commemoration

The New York Jets on Tuesday morning announced plans for commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks before, during and at halftime of Sunday's season opener.
The memorial will include countless American flags, children of first responders and the FDNY, NYPD and Port Authority. Mary J. Blige will perform the national anthem.
With all the festivities, the Cowboys can expect a raucous New York crowd.
Fans will be invited to make donations to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum. Even those at home can text HOPE to 80088 to make a $10 donation.