the wide receiver at least as well as Sherman.

Bryant is an expressive guy, and he has the full attention of the media whenever he wants it. It will be almost impossible for Bryant not to be portrayed as the bad guy in the locker room. When he gets more skins on the wall, and really figures out where he's supposed to be, everyone will start trying to convince him he should be getting the ball more often. His new coach has to keep him driven and content.

So who's it going to be? Tight ends coach John Garrett, brother of Jason, would seem like the favorite. On top of having unquestionable loyalty to the new head coach, he's been in charge of wide receiving units in the NFL and college, and his brother probably likes the way he's kept Martellus Bennett in check. The Cowboys seem to be happy with Bennett's play in 2010, and for all of the crazy stuff he says, he's never really questioned the wisdom of the coaching, or the offense, despite having to play second fiddle to Jason Witten these last three years.

Much more is going to be expected of Bryant than of Bennett, of course. As the second tight end, good play for Bennett doesn't always necessarily mean production as a receiver. He's asked to block more often than not. Bryant, on the other hand, is being wasted if he isn't catching a lot of balls, gaining a lot of yards, and scoring a lot of touchdowns.

Whoever takes over, they've got to help Bryant become a legitimate No. 1 receiver, and still keep him humble.