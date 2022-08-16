Jones Family Issues Statement On Janet Hill

The Dallas Cowboys and the Jerry Jones family issued a statement on Monday regarding the passing of Janet Hill, the wife of former Cowboys running back and team consultant Calvin Hill.
"We are so saddened to learn of the passing of Janet Hill. First and foremost, she was a wonderful grandmother, mother, wife, and a cherished member of the Dallas Cowboys Family. Janet was also a remarkable leader and role model for many while making an indelible impact on those she knew and worked with. She uniquely served and benefited our community and our country in very special ways over the course of her amazing life journey. Our prayers are with Calvin, Grant, the entire Hill family and so many others who were touched and enriched by having Janet in their lives, like we did."
Calvin Hill played for the Cowboys from 1969-74, winning Rookie of the Year with 942 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
He later joined the Cowboys in the late 90s and served as a consultant for the team in the player development department.
Calvin and Janet, the parents of former NBA All-Star Grant Hill, were both heavily involved in various communities, including Dallas as Calvin Hill was part of the Cowboys for nearly 25 years.