Jones, McCarthy Issue Statements On Markus Paul

Nov 25, 2020 at 05:30 PM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – In the wake of the tragic news of Markus Paul's death, Cowboys officials offered their condolences in a pair of public statements.

The first came from Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones:

"The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family," Jones said. "He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star. His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earn him great respect and admiration from all of our players and the entire organization. We offer our love and support to his family in this very difficult time. Our hearts are broken for his family and all of the individuals whose lives he touched and made better."

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who hired Paul to the head strength and conditioning position this past January, also released a statement of condolences and of appreciation.

"We extend our love, strength and support to Markus' family during this most challenging of times and ask that their privacy be respected moving forward," McCarthy said. "Markus Paul was a leader in this building. He earned the players' respect and attention because he cared so much and was a naturally gifted communicator – both on the personal and professional levels. He handled every situation, sometimes with a smile and a pat on the back, and sometimes with tough love. He had innate toughness in a job that requires that quality, and he was admired throughout the NFL by his peers and the players he coached. It was a privilege to work with him as a coach and laugh with him as a friend. Markus did everything the right way."

