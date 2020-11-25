Jones, McCarthy Issue Statements On Markus Paul

FRISCO, Texas – In the wake of the tragic news of Markus Paul's death, Cowboys officials offered their condolences in a pair of public statements.

The first came from Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones:

"The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family," Jones said. "He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star. His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earn him great respect and admiration from all of our players and the entire organization. We offer our love and support to his family in this very difficult time. Our hearts are broken for his family and all of the individuals whose lives he touched and made better."

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who hired Paul to the head strength and conditioning position this past January, also released a statement of condolences and of appreciation.