Jourdan Lewis & A "Clean Slate" At Cornerback

"Everybody has a clean slate, and they're just looking on what we've done in the past," Lewis said. "They're looking at the sample size that they do have, to go out there and watch us – watch the film and the movements and they see what they want to implement in their new defense."

Of course, it's impossible to ignore the large handwriting on the wall. The Cowboys also took big steps to address the cornerback position in this year's NFL draft, selecting Trevon Diggs 51st overall and then drafting Reggie Robinson in the fourth round.

It feels awfully reminiscent of 2017, when the front office did something similar by selecting Awuzie and Lewis in succession with their second and third-round picks. Given that both veterans are entering the final years of those rookie contracts, it's a strategy Lewis understands.

"You've got to look at it. Byron Jones just left. That's a big void you have to fill," he said. "Only one guy has played as much as Byron Jones, and that's Chido. And we're both on contract right now, so it's kind of a no-brainer that you've got to go defense and you've got to go cornerback."

He added: "They see what they have, who's a free agent and who's not. They see that and they take advantage of it. They did a great job. My job is just to be the best player I can be for this team. It is what it is, and you've just got to go out there and perform."

It's no secret that NFL front offices want their new draft picks to succeed, but Lewis and his counterparts have the benefit of experience. It's almost surreal that, three years after joining a veteran secondary as rookies, Lewis and Co. find themselves in the opposite situation.

"It completely just flip-flopped," he said. "We were the young guys coming in, a bunch of us got drafted – like four or five of us came in. And now it feels like four or five of them are coming in."

It's fascinating to think how it all shakes out. Perhaps the Cowboys' rookies take the team by storm, or perhaps veteran experience wins out. Perhaps Lewis can snag himself the opportunity that seemed to elude him during the last regime. And, unfortunately, all of this will play out while the NFL copes with COVID-19 – which makes the situation even more uncertain.

But suffice to say, when the Cowboys do take the field again, it's going to look awfully new. And hopefully that's a good thing.