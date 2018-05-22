Junior Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys / Gatorade Jr. Training Camp (JTC) is a complimentary, cooperative grass roots football clinic and a part of the NFL Play 60 program. NFL Play 60 is an effort to raise awareness amongst youth about the importance of being physically active for at least 60 minutes a day in order to decrease childhood obesity.

JTC is facilitated by the Dallas Cowboys for elementary school students (both boys and girls) between the ages of 7 and 14.

JTC features the educational and recreational benefits of football presented in a safe and fun environment. The program has been very successful at elementary schools in Dallas, Irving, Coppell, Arlington, Fort Worth and other area school districts.

The curriculum for JTC is very safe and was developed by Gatorade so that ANY student can participate - regardless of age, gender, ability or experience. JTC emphasizes fun, instead of winning.

Requirements for each school are minimal but very important. Please make certain that your school can accommodate these requirements before calling to schedule.

HOW DOES JTC WORK?

JTC is a COOPERATIVE outreach program — the Dallas Cowboys JTC staff provide all of the necessary equipment and help YOUR SCHOOL administrators and volunteers facilitate the program on-site.

The success of your school's JTC depends entirely on your own organization and teacher / volunteer interaction with the participating students.

The school contact is responsible for arranging for at least six (6) volunteers to assist with the event implementation - assigning each volunteer to one of the six football drill stations. The volunteers do not need to be athletically inclined to conduct the assigned stations. The JTC staff will be on hand to instruct and provide assistance.

HOW IS JTC STRUCTURED?

Each JTC session is structured to a 90-minute clinic - approximately 30-minutes indoor and 60-minutes outdoor.

25-minute Assembly ​Features Rowdy, the Cowboys Official Mascot and the JTC staff speaking on Play 60, S.W.E.A.T. and the importance of making positive activity and nutritional choices.

60-minute Non-Contact Football CampFeatures six (6) football drill stations run by school volunteers and JTC staff

A school may host a MAXIMUM of TWO (2) sessions on their JTC day and each session may hold a MAXIMUM of 200 students. We unfortunately cannot accommodate more than 200 students per session.

HOW MUCH DOES JTC COST?

JTC is completely underwritten by Gene and Jerry Jones Family Charities, the Dallas Cowboys and Gatorade. It is provided free of charge to any school interested in participating.

WHAT ARE THE SCHOOL / ORGANIZATION REQUIREMENTS?

Requirements for each school or organization are minimal but very important. A detailed list of requirements us listed below. Please make certain that your school or organization can accommodate these requirements before calling to schedule.

VOLUNTEERS: JTC is a COOPERATIVE program and must utilize a minimum of six (6) school teachers / volunteers to conduct the stations and to promote interaction between teachers and students in order to help create an exciting environment. Unfortunately, the JTC staff will have to cancel any session which does not have at least six (6) school volunteers present.

GRASS PLAYING FIELD: A grass playing field must be available with enough space to accommodate six (6) football drill stations of approximately 20 x 20 yards. Unfortunately, no camps may be performed on hard-top surfaces (cement, asphalt, etc.).

LIABILITY WAIVER FORMS: Each child MUST turn in a liability release waiver form, signed by his/her parent or legal guardian, before being allowed to participate in the JTC. NO EXCEPTIONS WILL BE MADE. The JTC staff will collect all of the waiver forms from the school contact at the beginning of the camp.

HOW DO YOU SCHEDULE A JTC?

STEP #1 – Download the JTC Information Packet. CLICK HERE.

STEP #2 – Check with your principal or school administrators.

Prior to contacting the Dallas Cowboys, please check with your Principal or school administrators to gain clearance to host a possible JTC at your facility. Also, please discuss possible TENTATIVE JTC dates with those persons, to verify that your "wish list" of dates fit into your school's calendar.

STEP #3 – Call the Cowboys to discuss possible JTC dates.

Call the Dallas Cowboys at (972) 497-4955 to discuss your interest in hosting a JTC and the available JTC dates. At this time, you will TENTATIVELY reserve a date for your JTC. Once a date is selected, move on to STEP #3.

STEP #4 – Reconfirm with your school administrators

After you have worked with the Dallas Cowboys to solidify a date, please reconfirm with your principal or school administrators - making sure that the TENTATIVE JTC date will work for your school calendar. Once verified, move on to STEP #4.

STEP #5 - FAX JTC CONFIRMATION FORM

Once you have cleared the TENTATIVE JTC date with your administrators, complete the JTC Confirmation Form and fax it back to the Dallas Cowboys office at (972) 497-4918. The receipt of this form solidly books your school's JTC with the Dallas Cowboys staff.

HELPFUL HINT: Be sure to call the Dallas Cowboys at (972) 497-4955 to confirm the receipt of your fax. Please do not assume that the fax transmission went through successfully on both sides.

IMPORTANT NOTICES

Scheduling for the JTC is limited and on a first come, first served basis.