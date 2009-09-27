Keeping It Friendly

going to wind up on the highlight reel. Just the touchdown at the end of drive will make it.

We know Romo is looking for Witten. He just sometimes waits until the very end. Off the top of my head I can recall three times where Romo found Witten over the middle for a big catch that set up either a game-winning or game-tying field goal. He did it to beat the Giants in 2006 just before Martin Gramatica won the game up in the Meadowlands. Earlier that season in Washington, Witten caught a long pass over the middle that would've set up the game-winner, only to have Mike Vanderjagt's kick blocked in that wacky ending that saw Washington win on an untimed down.

In 2007, with the Cowboys sleepwalking most of the day against the lowly Lions, Witten not only caught a franchise-record 15 passes, but the game-winning score in the final 30 seconds, helping the Cowboys escape with a 28-27 win that clinched the NFC East.

Even last year, with the Cowboys needing a big strike against the Cardinals, it was Witten over the middle for a huge gain that set up Nick Folk's game-tying field goal.

There's no secret that Romo looks for Witten when he needs it the most. He's truly the go-to receiver. I just think he needs to start the process a little earlier.