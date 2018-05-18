Kids Zone

May 17, 2018 at 11:07 PM

The Albertsons Kids Zone is the home for all kids on Game day!

Located in the AT&T East Plaza, the Albertsons Kids Zone opens 3 hours prior to kick-off, and is free of charge for all fans (game ticket required for admission to the plaza). Bring the kids out for the fun, safe and entertaining environment. Enjoy interactive games, inflatables, giveaways, face painting, balloon animals, zip line, appearances by Rowdy and much more!

Make sure the whole family checks out this FUN destination at AT&T Stadium!

Related Content

news

Countdown: What Does Diggs Have In Store Next?

Today, we will continue with 7 days until the start of the season.

news

Countdown: Aikman Met Highest Of Expectations

Today, we will continue with 8 days to the start of the season.

news

Spagnola: Next Man Up Opportunities Galore

There are many opportunities available as the Cowboys get ready for the 2022 season, leading to the question of who will be the next to step up?

news

Past/Present: Aikman Addresses Cowboys OT Spot

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is making some changes this year, with hopes of adding more players, especially in the "Seniors" and "Coaches/Contributors" categories.

Advertising