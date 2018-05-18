The Albertsons Kids Zone is the home for all kids on Game day!
Located in the AT&T East Plaza, the Albertsons Kids Zone opens 3 hours prior to kick-off, and is free of charge for all fans (game ticket required for admission to the plaza). Bring the kids out for the fun, safe and entertaining environment. Enjoy interactive games, inflatables, giveaways, face painting, balloon animals, zip line, appearances by Rowdy and much more!
Make sure the whole family checks out this FUN destination at AT&T Stadium!