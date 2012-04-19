Kiper's Projections For Perfect Cowboys Draft

Who could make heads or tails of the NFL Draft if Mel Kiper didn't go back two days later to grade every team's selections? An "A Grade" draft in Kiper's eyes typically equates to at least one Super Bowl win.

So, the ESPN guru has done teams a favor this year, outlining exactly who they should pick in order to receive that coveted "A" mark.

Kiper's best-case-scenario picks for the entire NFC East are available right here. His top three selections for your Dallas Cowboys are:

Round 1: Mark Barron, S, Alabama

Round 2: Andre Branch, OLB, Clemson

Round 3: Justin Bethel, CB, Presbyterian

Cowboys fans would probably do flips over the first two picks, but the selection of a small school defensive back might ruffle some feathers.