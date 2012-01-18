Late Lunch

Nick: Not sure there is one good answer here. It's not really broken in a lot of areas, but there are tons of cracks. I think the way it gets fixed more than any other is through the draft. This team just hasn't been as fortunate in landing mid-round players to come in and start. I know it's not easy to get a fifth-round pick to start, but yes, it happens. For the most part, the Cowboys have struggled to get consistent help through the draft, including 2009 when they had 12 picks and don't have a real starter to show for it.