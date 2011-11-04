Lee Misses Practice Again, Unlikely To Play

Nov 04, 2011 at 04:19 AM

The Cowboys' practice attendance did not change on Friday, with three of the team's regulars again sitting out.

While the Cowboys have yet to rule out linebacker Sean Lee, it appears the odds of him playing against Seattle on Sunday are extremely remote following a third straight missed practice, and the fact he has yet to be fitted with a permanent cast for his dislocated wrist.

Also out again were cornerback Mike Jenkins, who could miss up to a month with a hamstring injury, and running back Felix Jones, who will miss his third consecutive game on Sunday following a high ankle sprain suffered against New England.

Attending practice again were guard Kyle Kosier, who is battling plantar fasciitis but was able to work out on a limited basis Thursday, and punter Mat McBriar, still trying to work through nerve damage in his non-kicking foot.

The Cowboys will release the week's final official injury report on Friday afternoon.

