Looking Ahead

Last Meeting:

Lacking clairvoyance, we won't try to predict the outcome of the Week 3 game at Cowboys Stadium (assuming labor issues don't cancel it). Instead, let's look at the teams' final 2010 clash, a 33-30 Cowboys home victory. The Cowboys allowed 30 points for the fourth straight game, and Rex Grossman - yes, that Rex Grossman - became the fifth different quarterback with at least three touchdown passes against Dallas. The Redskins' second-half surge put pressure on the Cowboys' offense to keep scoring. Witten led the way with a game-high 10 catches for 140 yards and a score, becoming the fastest tight end to 600 career receptions (125 games). With two minutes left, backup quarterback Jon Kitna (25-of-37, 305 yards, 2 TDs) drove 31 yards to set up David Buehler's winning 39-yard field goal, his second in three games.