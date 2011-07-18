Looking Ahead

Last Meeting:

The Giants' last visit to Cowboys Stadium was one that made things go from bad to worse for the home team. The Cowboys limped into the Monday Night Football game with a 1-4 record. Not only did the Giants then deliver another loss, but they also dealt an even bigger blow in knocking Tony Romo out for the season with a broken collarbone. The Giants won the game 41-35 in a contest that wasn't as close as the final score. Dez Bryant scored three touchdowns, including a dazzling 93-yard punt return, but it wasn't near enough to beat the Giants, who now own a 2-0 record at Cowboys Stadium.