Looking Ahead

Romo's 2010 season came to a crashing end when he suffered a broken collarbone against the Giants.
WHAT: New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
WHEN:Sunday, Dec. 11. 7:20 p.m. (CST), NBC
WHERE: Cowboys Stadium, Arlington, Texas
SERIES: Cowboys lead series 56-40-2
- Back To The Scene - Tony Romo will likely have 11 games under his belt before he sees the Giants here in late December, but this will be his first matchup against the team that ended his season prematurely in 2010, when New York linebacker Michael Boley slammed Romo to the turf and broke his collarbone. * Going For Three - Regardless if the Cowboys own the all-time series lead over the Giants, the G-Men can at least forever say they won the first regular-season game in Cowboys Stadium history, beating Dallas on a last-second field goal in 2009. The Giants have now defeated the Cowboys in both meetings in Arlington and will be looking for a three-game sweep this time around. * Dez Watch - Wide receiver Dez Bryant has only played 12 career games and just two against the Giants, but he's already torched New York in both, totaling four touchdowns. He caught two and had a punt return score in the first meeting and then had another brilliant touchdown catch in the Meadowlands rematch, where he recorded his only 100-yard game of the year. In all, Bryant has seven catches for 158 yards and three touchdowns against the Giants. Match-Up Worth Watching:
The Cowboys haven't had much success in trying to slow down the Giants receivers in recent years. While New York has some uncertainty at the wideout spot, one player who should be accounted for is Hakeem Nicks, who was nearly unstoppable in the 2010 game in Arlington. He caught nine passes for 108 yards and two scores in the first meeting, to go along with five grabs for 82 in the rematch. Whether it's Mike Jenkins, Terence Newman, Orlando Scandrick or even a newly signed cornerback, the Cowboys will have their hands full against Nicks.
Giants' Draft Review:
The Giants ended up drafting a player that was linked heavily to the Cowboys in the early mock drafts, so Dallas will now see Nebraska cornerback Prince Amukamara twice a season after New York took him with the 19th overall pick. The Giants also added North Carolina defensive tackle Marvin Austin in the second round, and selected two linebackers in the draft, taking Michigan State's Greg Jones in the fifth round and Jacquian Williams of South Florida in the seventh.
Last Meeting:
The Giants' last visit to Cowboys Stadium was one that made things go from bad to worse for the home team. The Cowboys limped into the Monday Night Football game with a 1-4 record. Not only did the Giants then deliver another loss, but they also dealt an even bigger blow in knocking Tony Romo out for the season with a broken collarbone. The Giants won the game 41-35 in a contest that wasn't as close as the final score. Dez Bryant scored three touchdowns, including a dazzling 93-yard punt return, but it wasn't near enough to beat the Giants, who now own a 2-0 record at Cowboys Stadium.
One To Remember:
The 2007 season opener at Texas Stadium was the Cowboys' coaching debut for Wade Phillips, who was supposed to bring over a new attitude on defense. Instead, the Cowboys won his first game in a wild shootout, outlasting their division rivals 45-35 on the national stage. It was a back-and-forth contest the entire night, with Tony Romo throwing for 345 yards, four touchdowns, and running for another. Romo's last score, a 51-yard strike to Sam Hurd, put the game away for the Cowboys, who went on to win their first five outings of the Phillips era.