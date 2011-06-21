Looking Ahead

Last Meeting:

In 2008, the Cowboys won easily, 35-22, at Texas Stadium thanks to a prominent former Niner. Terrell Owens, who vented about his lack of involvement in Garrett's offense during an NFL Network interview earlier that week, exploded for seven catches, 213 yards and a touchdown - easily his most productive game of the season and the second-highest yardage total of his career (283 yards vs. Chicago, 2000). It marked only the seventh 200-yard receiving game in team history. In his second game back from a fractured right finger, Romo completed 23 of 39 passes for a season-high 341 yards and three touchdowns. The defense held San Francisco to 150 total yards after the first quarter, and Dallas scored 14 points off a blocked-punt-turned-safety and four Nick Folk field goals.