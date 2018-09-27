Mailbag: Address WR Rotation? Frederick Update

What's the latest with Travis Frederick? Is he going to be ready before Week 8, and if not, why not put him on IR?

- GARET TANAKA / WAILUKU

Bryan: Jason Garrett said he's doing things in the weight room, so that's a positive sign, but there still appears to be a lot of ground he will have to cover before he returns. I'd treat the roster spot like a rookie offensive lineman who doesn't play. Until you're forced to make a move, there is no reason to take him off the active roster.

Rob: There's still no set timetable. On Wednesday, Jason Garrett said Frederick is working out on his own and moving around better. He's been around the team every day. I understand what he means to the offensive line, but really the most important thing right now is that he gets healthy.

---

Would it be better to establish a starting group of receivers rather than the constant mix and match currently used?

-REUBEN JOHNSON / MT JULIET, TN

Bryan: I think so. Find your best four and go play these games. Create ways to get them the ball and see if that helps the overall production of the quarterback.